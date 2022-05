2021 Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction champion Blake Bower of Brentwood continued his hot hand in the series, driving the No. 9 Orland Public Auto Auction Spike Chassis to his 11th career win on Saturday night in Ventura. The first stop at Ventura Raceway for 2022 gave Bower his third win of the year on three different tracks in just four attempts to start the season.

