ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Mitochondrial calcium uptake regulates tumour progression in embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma

By Hsin Yao Chiu
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbryonal rhabdomyosarcoma (ERMS) is characterised by a failure of cells to complete skeletal muscle differentiation. Although ERMS cells are vulnerable to oxidative stress, the relevance of mitochondrial calcium homoeostasis in oncogenesis is unclear. Here, we show that ERMS cell lines as well as primary tumours exhibit elevated expression of the mitochondrial...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

How should we report the foveal status in eyes with "macula-off" retinal detachment?

Whilst pre- and postoperative multimodal imaging technologies including optical coherence tomography (OCT) have investigated the morphological correlates of worsened visual outcomes in rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) with foveal involvement, the nomenclature has adhered to the traditional ophthalmoscopy-based and rather vague term "macula-off". This article appraises the current literature with regard to the preoperative assessment and nomenclature of the foveal status in macula involving retinal detachment (MIRD). A literature review of recent publications assessing functional or morphological outcomes in MIRD was conducted, using the search terms "fovea-off" or "macula-off". The search date was April 28th, 2021. Original studies in English language were included. Case reports, review articles or letters were excluded. Forty relevant articles (range of publication dates: July 29th, 2020 - April 18th, 2021) were reviewed to assess the diagnostic modalities used, morphological parameters assessed, and any specific nomenclature introduced to specify the extent of macular detachment. The results suggest widespread variability and inconsistencies with regard to the preoperative assessment, diagnostic modalities and nomenclature used to describe the foveal status in eyes with RRD termed "macula-off". The extent of macular detachment may be classified by a wide range of morphological parameters, including the height of foveal detachment and the ETDRSÂ grid as overlay tool in OCT devices. There is a scientific and clinical need for an updated nomenclature for eyes with "macula-off" RRD. Preoperative OCT findings should be reported on a regular and standardized basis in order to establish a consensus how to report the foveal status in eyes with MIRD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Probiotic supplementation for neonates with congenital gastrointestinal surgical conditions: guidelines for future research

Our pilot RCT found that probiotic supplementation with the three-strain bifidobacterial product (B. breve M-16V, B. longum subsp. infantis M-63 and B. longum subsp. longum BB536) attenuates gut dysbiosis, increases stool short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) levels and improves the growth of head circumference in neonates with congenital gastrointestinal surgical conditions (CGISC). In this article, we have provided guidelines for designing future multicentre RCTs based on the experience gained from our pilot RCT. The recommendations include advice about sample size, potential confounders, outcomes of interest, probiotic strain selection, storage, dose, duration and microbial quality assurance, collection of stool samples, storage and analysis and reporting. Following these guidelines will increase the validity of future RCTs in this area and hence confidence in their results.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: Pharmacologic conversion of cancer-associated fibroblasts from a protumor phenotype to an antitumor phenotype improves the sensitivity of pancreatic cancer to chemotherapeutics

Correction to: Oncogene https://doi.org/10.1038/s41388-022-02288-9, published online 13 April 2022. Affiliation 11 was assigned by mistake to Masahide Takahashi instead of Mitsuhiro Fujishiro. The correct affiliation are Mitsuhiro Fujishiro2,11 Masahide Takahashi10. 2Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine, Nagoya, Japan. 10International Center for Cell and Gene Therapy,...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Off-harmonic optical probing of high intensity laser plasma expansion dynamics in solid density hydrogen jets

Due to the non-linear nature of relativistic laser induced plasma processes, the development of laser-plasma accelerators requires precise numerical modeling. Especially high intensity laser-solid interactions are sensitive to the temporal laser rising edge and the predictive capability of simulations suffers from incomplete information on the plasma state at the onset of the relativistic interaction. Experimental diagnostics utilizing ultra-fast optical backlighters can help to ease this challenge by providing temporally resolved inside into the plasma density evolution. We present the successful implementation of an off-harmonic optical probe laser setup to investigate the interaction of a high-intensity laser at \(5.4\times 10^{21}\,\hbox {W/cm}^{2}\) peak intensity with a solid-density cylindrical cryogenic hydrogen jet target of \({5}\,{\upmu }\mathrm{m}\) diameter as a target test bed. The temporal synchronization of pump and probe laser, spectral filtering and spectrally resolved data of the parasitic plasma self-emission are discussed. The probing technique mitigates detector saturation by self-emission and allowed to record a temporal scan of shadowgraphy data revealing details of the target ionization and expansion dynamics that were so far not accessible for the given laser intensity. Plasma expansion speeds of up to \((2.3 \pm 0.4)\times 10^{7}\,\hbox {m/s}\) followed by full target transparency at \({1.4}\,{\mathrm{ps}}\) after the high intensity laser peak are observed. A three dimensional particle-in-cell simulation initiated with the diagnosed target pre-expansion at \({-0.2}\,{\mathrm{ps}}\) and post processed by ray tracing simulations supports the experimental observations and demonstrates the capability of time resolved optical diagnostics to provide quantitative input and feedback to the numerical treatment within the time frame of the relativistic laser-plasma interaction.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitochondrial Biogenesis#Tumours#Sarcoma#Erms#Phenotypically#Tgf
Nature.com

Changes in 12-month outcomes over time for age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular oedema and retinal vein occlusion

To identify whether the outcomes of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), diabetic macular oedema (DMO) and retinal vein occlusion (RVO) in routine clinical practice have changed over time. Methods. We analysed 12-month outcomes in treatment-naÃ¯ve eyes that started aflibercept or ranibizumab for nAMD (3802 eyes), DMO (975 eyes), Branch RVO...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comparative effectiveness over time of the mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine and the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine

Real-world analysis of the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection post vaccination is important in determining the comparative effectiveness of the available vaccines. In this retrospective cohort study using deidentified administrative claims for Medicare Advantage and commercially insured individuals in a research database we examine over 3.5 million fully vaccinated individuals, including 8,848 individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a follow-up period between 14 and 151 days after their second dose. Our primary outcome was the rate of Covid-19 infection occurring at 30, 60, and 90 days at least 14 days after the second dose of either the mRNA-1273 vaccine or the BNT162b2 vaccine. Sub-analyses included the incidence of hospitalization, ICU admission, and death/hospice transfer. Separate analysis was conducted for individuals above and below age 65 and those without a prior diagnosis of Covid-19. We show that immunization with mRNA-1273, compared to BNT162b2, provides slightly more protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection that reaches statistical significance at 90 days with a number needed to vaccinate of >290. There are no differences in vaccine effectiveness for protection against hospitalization, ICU admission, or death/hospice transfer (aOR 1.23, 95% CI (0.67, 2.25)).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Uncertainty quantification techniques for data-driven space weather modeling: thermospheric density application

Machine learning (ML) has been applied to space weather problems with increasing frequency in recent years, driven by an influx of in-situ measurements and a desire to improve modeling and forecasting capabilities throughout the field. Space weather originates from solar perturbations and is comprised of the resulting complex variations they cause within the numerous systems between the Sun and Earth. These systems are often tightly coupled and not well understood. This creates a need for skillful models with knowledge about the confidence of their predictions. One example of such a dynamical system highly impacted by space weather is the thermosphere, the neutral region of Earth's upper atmosphere. Our inability to forecast it has severe repercussions in the context of satellite drag and computation of probability of collision between two space objects in low Earth orbit (LEO) for decision making in space operations. Even with (assumed) perfect forecast of model drivers, our incomplete knowledge of the system results in often inaccurate thermospheric neutral mass density predictions. Continuing efforts are being made to improve model accuracy, but density models rarely provide estimates of confidence in predictions. In this work, we propose two techniques to develop nonlinear ML regression models to predict thermospheric density while providing robust and reliable uncertainty estimates: Monte Carlo (MC) dropout and direct prediction of the probability distribution, both using the negative logarithm of predictive density (NLPD) loss function. We show the performance capabilities for models trained on both local and global datasets. We show that the NLPD loss provides similar results for both techniques but the direct probability distribution prediction method has a much lower computational cost. For the global model regressed on the Space Environment Technologies High Accuracy Satellite Drag Model (HASDM) density database, we achieve errors of approximately 11% on independent test data with well-calibrated uncertainty estimates. Using an in-situ CHAllenging Minisatellite Payload (CHAMP) density dataset, models developed using both techniques provide test error on the order of 13%. The CHAMP models-on validation and test data-are within 2% of perfect calibration for the twenty prediction intervals tested. We show that this model can also be used to obtain global density predictions with uncertainties at a given epoch.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inclusion of LGBT+ researchers is key

Deni Mazrekaj ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-3311-6056 0. Utrecht University, Utrecht, the Netherlands. It is promising that many institutions are focusing on increasing gender and sexual diversity, but more attention needs to be paid to inclusion practices. Marginalization and isolation of LGBT+ researchers must be explicitly tackled. Access options. Subscribe to Nature+. Get...
SOCIETY
Nature.com

Current practice of trabeculectomy in a cohort of experienced glaucoma surgeons in Australia and New Zealand

To evaluate current routine trabeculectomy technique preferences among Australian and New Zealand Glaucoma Society surgeons regularly performing trabeculectomy surgery. Survey of experienced surgeons who perform trabeculectomy. Results. Forty-nine surgeons (33 male:16 female) participated in the survey. Trabeculectomy was performed as day surgery (39/47, 83.0%) under local anesthesia (44/47, 93.6%). The...
WORLD
Nature.com

A network approach to relationships between cannabis use characteristics and psychopathology in the general population

Cannabis use characteristics, such as earlier initiation and frequent use, have been associated with an increased risk for developing psychotic experiences and psychotic disorders. However, little is known how these characteristics relate to specific aspects of sub-clinical psychopathology in the general population. Here, we explore the relationships between cannabis use characteristics and psychopathology in a large general population sample (N"‰="‰2,544, mean age 29.2Â years, 47% women) by employing a network approach. This allows for the identification of unique associations between two cannabis use characteristics (lifetime cumulative frequency of cannabis use, age of cannabis use initiation), and specific psychotic experiences and affective symptoms, while controlling for early risk factors (childhood trauma, urban upbringing). We found particularly pronounced unique positive associations between frequency of cannabis use and specific delusional experiences (persecutory delusions and thought broadcasting). Age of cannabis use initiation was negatively related to visual hallucinatory experiences and irritability, implying that these experiences become more likely the earlier use is initiated. Earlier initiation, but not lifetime frequency of cannabis use, was related to early risk factors. These findings suggest that cannabis use characteristics may contribute differentially to risk for specific psychotic experiences and affective symptoms in the general population.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Hypertension in connective tissue disease

It is well documented that connective tissue disease (CTD) is a type of autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, which can occur across various organ systems throughout the whole body. Although the clinical manifestations of CTD are different, studies have shown that different CTD diseases have similar pathogenesis, implying that different CTD diseases may have similar clinical outcomes. Recent population-based studies have demonstrated an increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) in patients with CTD compared with the control group, which is partially attributed to traditional cardiovascular risk factors, such as hypertension (HT), and that controlling the patients' blood pressure (BP) still constitutes one of the most effective means to prevent CVD. Although many studies have shown that the prevalence of HT in patients with CTD is higher than that in the general population, there is a lack of adequate data on the possible pathogenesis of HT. Also, the factors that promote the rise of BP, especially the relationship between connective tissue disease- hypertension (CTD-HT) and traditional cardiovascular risk factors (aging, sex, race, dyslipidemia, diabetes mellitus, smoking, obesity, etc.), have not been fully confirmed. In this review, we explore the mechanisms that might lead to elevated BP in patients with CTD and the factors that contribute to elevated BP and the management of CTD-HT, and we focus on whether traditional cardiovascular risk factors, the disease, and the presence of related therapeutic drugs are associated with an increased risk of HT in patients with CTD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

New imprinting control-like regions

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Following fertilization in mammals, the parental genomes undergo epigenetic reprogramming through DNA demethylation. Some loci escape reprogramming, giving rise to imprinting control regions (ICRs) and associated imprinted genes, which display lifelong differential parent-of-origin expression. Studies in mouse pre-implantation embryos implicated histone H3 Lys9 trimethylation (H3K9me3) in regulating imprinting. YangÂ et al. report that H3K9me3 is required for the function of ICRs and of a new type of similar control regions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Perianal fistula surgical closure in Crohn's disease

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. A multicentre patient-preference randomized control trial (PISA-II) included 94 patients with Crohn's disease and an active high perianal fistula assigned to surgical closure combined with short-term anti-TNF therapy (n"‰="‰38) or to anti-TNF therapy alone (n"‰="‰56). At 18 months, radiological healing (primary outcome) was more in the surgical group than in the anti-TNF group (32% versus 9%, P"‰="‰0.005), whereas there was no significant difference in clinical closure (secondary outcome) between the two groups (68% versus 52%). Perianal Disease Activity Index score was lower in the surgical group than in the anti-TNF group (P"‰="‰0.031). Adverse effects were similar in both treatment groups.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

How to ensure the Human Cell Atlas benefits humanity

National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, India. Radboud University, Nijmegen, The Netherlands. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. Centre for Genomic Regulation, Barcelona, Spain. Bartha Maria Knoppers. McGill University, Montreal, Canada. Barbara Wold. California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Using energy time"“frequency of Hilbert Huang transform to analyze the performance of the variable valve timing engine

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06404-3, published online 11 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Reference list, where references 1,2,4,5,12,13,14,15,18,21,22,23,34,36,37,39,40,41,42,43,44 and 45 were incorrectly given as. 1. Rosero, J., Garcia, A., Cusido, J., Romeral, L. & Ortega, J. A. in IEEE International Symposium on Intelligent...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

MatSciBERT: A materials domain language model for text mining and information extraction

A large amount of materials science knowledge is generated and stored as text published in peer-reviewed scientific literature. While recent developments in natural language processing, such as Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers (BERT) models, provide promising information extraction tools, these models may yield suboptimal results when applied on materials domain since they are not trained in materials science specific notations and jargons. Here, we present a materials-aware language model, namely, MatSciBERT, trained on a large corpus of peer-reviewed materials science publications. We show that MatSciBERT outperforms SciBERT, a language model trained on science corpus, and establish state-of-the-art results on three downstream tasks, named entity recognition, relation classification, and abstract classification. We make the pre-trained weights of MatSciBERT publicly accessible for accelerated materials discovery and information extraction from materials science texts.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Genome-wide autosomal, mtDNA, and Y chromosome analysis of King Bela III of the Hungarian Arpad dynasty

The Data Availability section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Data Availability section now reads:. The datasets generated during and analysed during the current study are available in Zenodo, at https://zenodo.org/record/6367404#.YkRbTajTXIV. The original Article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Chuan"‘Chao Wang and Cosimo Posth....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Automated segmentation of the fractured vertebrae on CT and its applicability in a radiomics model to predict fracture malignancy

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Min A Yoon which was incorrectly given as Min A. Yoon. The original Article has been corrected. Department of Radiology and Research Institute of Radiology, University of Ulsan College of Medicine, Asan Medical Center, 88...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy