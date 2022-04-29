ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers draft wide receiver with third Day 2 pick

By Kyle Madson
 4 days ago
The 49ers with the No. 105 pick in the 2022 draft selected SMU wide receiver Danny Gray.

Gray is scorching fast and clocked in at 4.33 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. He also brings decent size at 6-0, 186 pounds. In two years at SMU he put up 82 catches for 1,251 yards and 13 touchdowns.

San Francisco has been missing a WR that can take the top off a defense. Gray’s speed should be a welcome addition to the 49ers’ receiving corps, and could give quarterback Trey Lance a chance to show off his arm strength down the field.

