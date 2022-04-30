ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers pound season-high five homers, rout Cubs 11-1

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit two of Milwaukee’s season-high five home runs, Adrian Houser struck...

KESQ

Orioles use Lyle’s arm, 6-run 6th to beat Red Sox 9-5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jordan Lyles pitched six gritty innings, Rougned Odor homered in a six-run sixth and the Baltimore Orioles beat the skidding Boston Red Sox 9-5. Anthony Santander had three RBIs for the Orioles, who took two of three from Boston. Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta blanked the Orioles until the fifth, when they pounded the righty and two relievers for five hits and three runs. That sent the Red Sox to their ninth loss in 12 games and dropped them to within a half-game of last-place Baltimore in the AL East. J.D. Martinez hit a grand slam in the ninth for Boston.
BOSTON, MA
KESQ

Vaccinated Yankees bring full roster, win streak to Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — All members of the New York Yankees’ active roster were permitted to cross the border into Canada for a three-game series in Toronto against the Blue Jays, indicating they are vaccinated against COVID-19. Canada’s government requires a person must have received a second vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry. During spring training, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge refused to directly answer a question about his vaccine status.
MLB
KESQ

Garcia drives in 4, Rangers beat Braves 7-3 to take series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia highlighted a three-hit, four-RBI day with a bases-clearing triple in the third inning to help the Texas Rangers beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Sunday. Taylor Hearn (1-2) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks in five innings for his first victory since Sept. 12 of last season. The Rangers went 3-4 in a homestand against last year’s World Series teams — 2-1 vs. Atlanta and 1-3 against the Houston Astros. The Rangers took advantage of wildness by Dallas native Kyle Muller (0-1), who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and made his first start of the season.
ARLINGTON, TX
KESQ

Twins put Sanó on IL, bring up infield prospect Miranda

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have put Miguel Sanó on the 10-day injured list and called up infield prospect Jose Miranda to make his big league debut. The 23-year-old Miranda is slated to play third base and bat sixth Monday night against Baltimore. He was the Twins’ minor league player of the year in 2021. Miranda hit .344 with 30 home runs and 94 RBIs in 127 games with Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul last year. He was hitting .256 this season for St. Paul when he was recalled by the Twins on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
KESQ

Luis Arraez, Twins agree at $2,125,000, avoid arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a one-year contract worth $2,125,000, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for June 10. The agreement for the infielder/outfielder was at the midpoint of the $2.4 million he had asked for and the $1.85 million the Twins had offered. He can earn an additional $75,000 in roster bonuses: $37,500 each for 152 and 157 days on the active roster. Arraez is hitting .299 with one home run and seven RBIs in 21 games this season.
MLB
KESQ

Mets reliever Reid-Foley sidelined with torn elbow ligament

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets reliever Sean Reid-Foley has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a partially torn elbow ligament that will sideline him indefinitely. Reid-Foley exited his outing Saturday night against the Philadelphia Phillies while facing J.T. Realmuto in the eighth inning. The right-hander fired high on a 2-0 count and immediately motioned for a trainer. The team said an MRI on Sunday morning showed a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and Reid-Foley would meet with team doctors and medical staff to discuss treatment options. Tommy John surgery could be a possibility. Reid-Foley has a 5.40 ERA with no record in seven appearances this season. Right-hander Yoan López was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to fill the bullpen spot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KESQ

Cubs place LHP Drew Smyly on bereavement list

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed left-hander Drew Smyly on the bereavement list and brought up right-hander Robert Gsellman from Triple-A Iowa. Smyly was slated to start against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field. Right-hander Scott Effross got the call instead, beginning a bullpen day for the Cubs. Left-hander Locke St. John was designated for assignment. He was optioned to Iowa on Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
KESQ

Mets cut slumping Canó with almost $45 million left on deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinson Canó has been cut by the New York Mets with nearly $45 million remaining on his contract, ending an ill-fated marriage and possibly signaling the end of his decorated major league career. The slumping Canó was designated for assignment in a move announced about an hour before teams were required to trim their active rosters from 28 players to 26. Relegated to a part-time role this season, Canó was a casualty of the crunch as the first-place Mets chose to keep younger, more versatile bench players instead. The 39-year-old Canó, who sat out last season while serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, is batting .195 with one homer, three RBIs and a paltry .501 OPS in 43 plate appearances.
MLB
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Adrian Houser
KESQ

Derek King remains in running for Blackhawks coaching job

CHICAGO (AP) — Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson says interim coach Derek King remains in the running for the full-time job. The Blackhawks announced over the weekend that assistants Marc Crawford and Rob Cookson will not return to the organization next season. But Davidson says that doesn’t impact King’s situation at all. Davidson, who took over as general manager when the team dropped his interim tag on March 1, says he would like to hire a head coach by mid-July.
CHICAGO, IL
KESQ

Brewers designate Ureña for assignment, activate Urías

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have designated right-handed pitcher José Ureña for assignment and activated infielder Luis Urías from the injured list. The 30-year-old Ureña signed with the Brewers before the season and went 0-0 with a 3.52 ERA in four relief appearances. He went 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA for the Detroit Tigers last season. The 24-year-old Urías entered the season as the Brewers’ likely starting third baseman but hasn’t played yet because of a quadriceps injury. He has spent the last several days on a rehabilitation assignment with the Brewers’ Double-A affiliate in Biloxi, Mississippi.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KESQ

Garver, Heim homer, lead Rangers past Phillies 6-4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mitch Garver and Jonah Heim homered and Zach Reks snapped a tie game with a two-RBI double to lead the the Texas Rangers past the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4. Reks broke the tie with a pinch-hit, two-RBI double off reliever Seranthony Dominguez in the sixth inning. Brock Burke tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for the win. He improved to 3-0. Joe Barlow worked a scoreless ninth for his second save. J.T. Realmuto homered for the Phillies.
ARLINGTON, TX
KESQ

LEADING OFF: Reds’ Votto on COVID list, Windy City rivalry

A rough year for Joey Votto and the Reds got worse when the slumping first baseman was put on the COVID-19 injured list. Cincinnati owned the worst record in the majors at 3-19 when it made the move before Tuesday night’s game at Milwaukee. The six-time All-Star is hitting just .122 with no home runs and three RBIs, and had played in all 22 Cincinnati games this season. He has struck out 29 times in 74 at-bats. Manager David Bell said Votto hadn’t tested positive for the virus, but had shown symptoms. The 38-year-old Votto tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021.
CINCINNATI, OH
#Brewers#Ap#The Chicago Cubs
KESQ

Dusty Baker gets 2,000th win as Astros down Mariners 4-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker became the 12th manager in major league history to reach 2,000 wins, and the first Black man to do it, with the Houston Astros’ 4-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve each hit a solo homer and rookie Jeremy Peña had two RBIs to help the Astros to their second consecutive victory. Ten of the 11 other managers who have accumulated at least 2,000 wins are in the Hall of Fame. Bruce Bochy, who isn’t yet eligible, is the only exception.
SEATTLE, WA
KESQ

Nashville earns 1-1 draw with Philadelphia in grand opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Randall Leal scored on a penalty kick in the 85th minute and Nashville SC opened GEODIS Park and gained a 1-1 draw with the Philadelphia Union in MLS action.nThe tie extended Nashville’s home unbeaten streak to 20 — the seventh longest run in league history. Nashville (3-3-3) was unbeaten in its last 19 matches at Nissan Stadium. The new park — with a seating capacity of 30,000 — is the largest soccer-only venue in this country and Canada. Nashville opened the season with eight straight matches on the road. The Union (5-1-3), who entered play atop the Eastern Conference standings, grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 66th minute on a goal by Mikael Uhre. Leal scored the equalizer after Philadelphia’s Jose Martinez was called for a handball in the box.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KESQ

Net worth: Kuemper lead top-seeded Avs, Saros out 2 games

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado and Nashville first-round series features two of the best defensemen in the league in Cale Makar and Roman Josi. But it boils down to what it typically does with goaltending. For the Avalanche, there’s Darcy Kuemper. He won a career-best 37 games after being acquired over the summer from Arizona. The Predators will be without Juuse Saros for the opening two games due to a leg injury. It’s a big blow after he won 38 games this season. The Predators haven’t decided between backups David Rittich and Connor Ingram. Game 1 is Tuesday night in Denver.
DENVER, CO

