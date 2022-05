JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — A one-vehicle accident was fatal for a Windsor driver Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ronald W. Johnson, 76, drove to a property on Highway WW in Windsor around 10:02 a.m. Saturday, April 30. As Johnson attempted to exit his vehicle, he fell and the Jeep traveled over him. He was pronounced at the scene and transported to Hadley Funeral Home in Windsor.

WINDSOR, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO