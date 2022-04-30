ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Venom 3’ Is Headed to Theaters

By Matt Singer
 4 days ago
Venom made $856 million worldwide. Venom: Let There Be Carnage made $502 million worldwide as the movie industry was just beginning to recover from the financial effects of the Covid pandemic. Did you really think they weren’t going to make a Venom 3?. Well, they are. (Duh.) At...

A ‘Hot Wheels’ Movie Is Coming From J.J. Abrams

For a movie about fast cars, Hot Wheels sure is taking its sweet time getting to the screen. Way back in 2013, Mattel had supposedly found a director to make a movie based on the iconic brand of toy cars. But that movie didn’t happen. In 2016, Justin Lin was supposed to make a Hot Wheels movie. He was a great choice; the guy directed a whole bunch of Fast & Furious movies. Did he make a Hot Wheels film? I sure don’t remember one!
MOVIES
