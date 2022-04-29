ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instant analysis: Bills add depth at LB, pick Terrel Bernard in Round 3

 4 days ago
The Buffalo Bills selected linebacker Terrel Bernard in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Bernard is a redshirt senior from Baylor, and he looks to have all of the intangibles of a Sean McDermott defensive player.

Bernard is undersized at 224 pounds. However, he is praised by scouts for his football IQ and motor.

Bernard earned several accolades while playing for the Bears. During his redshirt sophomore and junior seasons, he was named a second team All-Big 12 player. Bernard progressed to the First-Team during his senior season.

Bernard recorded over 100 tackles twice during his tenure at Baylor. In 2021, Bernard registered career bests with 12.5 tackles for loss, seven and a half sacks, and four passes defended. In addition, Bernard was named Sugar Bowl MVP after recording 20 tackles and two sacks.

Bernard has an opportunity to fill the void left by AJ Klein. He has good range to match up with running backs and tight ends. He will fit in as a situation linebacker, with a chance to spell and/or complement Matt Milano in pass coverage.

While Bernard’s football intelligence and attitude will help him at the next level, there are some aspects of his game that will need refinement in the NFL. With his undersized frame, Bernard sometimes has trouble shedding blocks. In addition, his aggressiveness can be a problem, as there are instances of over pursuit.

Even so, there’s a lot to like about this pick. Bernard should pick up McDermott’s defensive scheme quickly and become a solid role player for the Bills defense during his rookie year.

