HEWITT, Texas — The Midway Pantherettes overcame their old district rival Belton in the first round of the playoffs, winning Game Two 9-1 to finish the series sweep. Midway struck first with a Dania Durr solo home run in the third inning. They would then score again on a pair of doubles from Chalie Yourman and Toni Mishnik. By the end of the fourth inning, Midway held a 4-0 lead.

BELTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO