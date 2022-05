The Dandelion Foundation will be hosting their annual Color Fun Run at West Bank Park in Great Falls as part of their mission to prevent child abuse. Dandelion Foundation board member Grace Fleming explained, "Our mission is promoting prevention of child abuse and family violence in central Montana through education and awareness. This is one of our biggest events of the year, and this helps fund certain things like drug-endangered child abuse training, and it helps us reach out to other businesses in town and provides them with the training they need for the awareness and child abuse."

