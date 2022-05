Nashville Prepares to Face Colorado in First Round of 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs; Podcast Preview Postseason Meeting. The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs have arrived. The Predators are set to face the Colorado Avalanche in Round One of the postseason. Brooks Bratten and Kara Hammer preview the series from the Nashville perspective, and Avalanche broadcaster Conor McGahey joins the show to give some insight on the Avalanche. Plus, Brooks and Kara look back on the 2021-22 regular season and answer your Twitter questions ahead of the playoffs.

DENVER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO