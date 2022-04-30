ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Ron Washington busy on 70th birthday, Braves beat Texas

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FSDfb_0fOrD6WT00
1 of 9

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Atlanta Braves had quite a bash on Ron Washington’s 70th birthday.

William Contreras hit two impressively long home runs, Austin Riley also connected and Travis Demeritte had an inside-the-park homer when he was emphatically waved home by the beloved third-base coach as the Braves beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 on Friday night.

Washington’s birthday came on the day Atlanta opened the series in Texas, where the baseball lifer was the manager of the Rangers for their only World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. He finally got a championship ring last year with the Braves, and was showing that off on the field before the game.

“I was trying to think when I was a third base coach, if I had one of those, I tell you, it spends a lot of energy, even on Wash doing that,” manager Brian Snitker said of the inside-the-parker. “He’s amazing to me. I told him there’s no way you’ll catch me out there at 70 years old.”

Atlanta went ahead to stay after Demeritte led off the game with a single and Riley hit his sixth homer, a 424-foot shot over the center-field wall against Garrett Richards (0-1), the first of six Texas pitchers.

When Demeritte led off again in the third, Adolis Garcia initially turned the wrong way in center field. By time Garcia recovered and lunged about 40 feet from the wall, the ball hit the ground right in front of him, then ricocheted off his glove and away from him toward the warning track.

“He kind of had a beat on it, so I was just kind of tracking him,” said Demeritte, who then noticed Garcia turn back. “I kind of knew he was having a little trouble with it. ... It clicked with me. I was like, all right, I’m going to for it.”

Especially when he neared third base and Washington had his arm in an all-out windmill motion.

“Loosen up that rotator cuff, baby,” said Demeritte, who slid headfirst and remained on the plate momentarily while catching his breath.

While the four Atlanta homers came off four different Rangers pitchers, Braves right-hander Ian Anderson (2-1) allowed two runs and three hits with five strikeouts and two walks over six innings. Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for his sixth save in as many opportunities.

Contreras hit both of his solo shots to center, a 429-foot drive leading off the third, and a 435-footer in the sixth that made it 6-1 and included a salute from Washington as he rounded third. Those were the first homers this season for Contreras, and his first career multihomer game.

Garcia and Corey Seager homered for Texas, which lost its fourth game in a row.

“We’ve got to get back to just playing baseball. Listen, we have a great group. We had a blast in spring training and we had a blast coming out of camp,” said manager Chris Woodward, adding his 6-14 team has since gotten a bit tight. “We have to stop stressing so much. ... We’ve got to play free out there.”

When the base coaches were introduced before the top of the first inning, Washington got a loud ovation from the crowd, and tapped his heart in a show of appreciation. When his birthday was noted on the big video boards before the second, there was an even louder response from the fans and the Texas manager from 2007-14 tipped his helmet toward them. He is the franchise’s winningest manager with 664 wins.

“I had three opportunities in the World Series and I finally got one. So it’s very special. I mean, my heart is broken that I (wasn’t) able to get one here in Texas, and we had two opportunities at it,” Washington said before the game. “But, you know, when things don’t work out the way you want them to work out, you’ve got to pick up the pieces and you’ve got to move on. The Lord blessed me to be fortunate enough to be in Atlanta.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. was out of the Braves lineup as planned, a day after going 1 for 5 with a pair of stolen bases in his return from a torn ACL in his right knee less than 10 months after the injury. The outfielder is expected to play Saturday night, but not in the series finale Sunday. That will be a day game after a night game and a travel day, two of the scenarios in which the Braves say he won’t play for now.

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray (left knee sprain) threw live BP before the game. He is expected to throw at least one more time before the team will decide if he’s ready to come off 10-day injured list. ... Co-pitching coach Doug Mathis has entered COVID-19 protocol and was away from the team.

Rookie right-hander Bryce Elder (1-2, 4.30 ERA), who grew in Decatur, Texas, only about an hour from Globe Life Field, starts Saturday night for the Braves. Atlanta got him in the fifth round of the 2020 draft out of the University of Texas. Right-hander Dane Dunning (0-1, 4.91) goes for the Rangers.

___

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Cardinals are one of the most hated teams in baseball

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals are among one of the most hated teams in baseball. That is according to Twitter data pulled by BetOnline.ag. The company tracked tweets with a negative tone since Opening Day 2022. The data pulled found the Yankees are the most hated team with 6,766 negative tweets posted about them this […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

William Contreras sitting for Braves Monday versus Mets

The Atlanta Braves did not include William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Contreras will take Monday afternoon off while Travis d'Arnaud returns to the lineup behind home plate and bats sixth in the rotation. Contreras is batting just .182 so far this season...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols absent from Cardinals lineup Monday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's makeup game against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals. Pujols started two of the last three games for the Cardinals, but he's yielding first base duties to Paul Goldschmidt on Monday afternoon. Goldschmidt is hitting second and Harrison Bader is batting leadoff.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
City
Decatur, TX
State
Texas State
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Austin, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Arlington, GA
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Decatur, GA
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Homer, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Mets Make Robinson Cano Decision: MLB World Reacts

The New York Mets have decided to release Robinson Cano from their major league roster. Cano was DFA’d on Monday (designated for assignment) to bring the roster down to 26 players. Pitcher Yoan Lopez was also sent to Triple-A following Sunday’s game against the Phillies. This move shouldn’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Demeritte
Person
Ronald Acuña Jr.
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Brian Austin
Person
Ron Washington
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Doug Mathis
Person
Garrett Richards
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Homer
The Spun

Video: MLB’s Catch Of The Year On Monday Afternoon

It’s still early in the season, but we may have just witnessed the catch of the year, courtesy of Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Taylor robbed St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner of what would have been a home run in the fifth inning of Monday’s game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. Contreras started at catcher in Game 2 on Tuesday, but he's back in the dugout for Wednesday's matinee. Travis d'Arnaud is replacing Contreras behind the plate and batting sixth.
ATLANTA, GA
theScore

Rangers' Calhoun unhappy about demotion: 'I do want to be traded'

Texas Rangers designated hitter/outfielder Willie Calhoun doesn't want to play for the club anymore after he was optioned to the minors Sunday. "(I'm) gonna go to Triple-A and put myself in a position to get traded," Calhoun said, according to Levi Weaver of The Athletic. "I do want to be traded."
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Atlanta Braves#The Texas Rangers#Wash
Yardbarker

Austin Riley owns Citi Field

11 games, 5 taters, 30 total bases, and 1.410 OPS. The Braves star third baseman has had a field day in New York, posting some insane numbers there, and that’s just since the start of 2021! Riley has dominated the Mets in their home park; sort of reminiscent to another Braves hall of fame third baseman, who won an MVP back in 1999.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Braves' Travis Demeritte (undisclosed) scratched Wednesday, Guillermo Heredia added

Atlanta Braves outfielder Travis Demeritte has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. The Braves included Demeritte in the initial lineup, but he was later seen walking out of the clubhouse with a trainer on Wednesday morning. The cause of the scratch is unknown at this time. Guillermo Heredia is now starting in right field and batting ninth.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Rangers try to sweep 2-game series against the Phillies

LINE: Phillies -175, Rangers +148; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and the Philadelphia Phillies square off on Wednesday for the second game of a two-game series. The Rangers won the first, 6-4. Philadelphia has an 8-6 record at home and an 11-13 record overall. The Phillies...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Andy Ibanez sitting for Texas on Tuesday

Texas Rangers infielder Andy Ibanez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ibanez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jonah Heim entering the lineup behind the plate and Mitch Garver moving to the designated hitter role. Heim will catch for right-hander Jon Gray and bat fifth versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Ex-Buckeyes DB announces transfer to SEC program

Former Ohio State safety Andre Turrentine has decided to return to his home state to continue his college football career. Monday, Turrentine announced via Twitter that he will be transferring to Tennessee. He was a 4-star member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class, ranking as a Top 200 prospect, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

880K+
Followers
428K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy