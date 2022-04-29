ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin OL Logan Bruss becomes first Los Angeles Rams selection in 2022 NFL draft

By Asher Low
 4 days ago
Logan Bruss is headed to the City of Angels to play for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

After a long wait for Wisconsin NFL hopefuls, the Badgers started flying off the board. The Kansas City Chiefs selected LB Leo Chenal with the 103rd overall pick, and the Rams followed it up by taking OL Logan Bruss with the 104th pick.

Despite falling in the third round, Bruss was taken with the Rams’ first pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The 6-foot-5 lineman projects as a guard at the next level, and was a three-year starter as a Wisconsin Badger.

He was on the Outland Trophy preseason watch list in 2021, which is given to college football’s best interior offensive lineman.

Bruss is the third Wisconsin Badger on the Rams’ roster, joining David Edwards and Rob Havenstein.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta explains why Baltimore didn't take WR in 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens completed their 2022 draft, coming away with a great 11-player haul that fills needs as well as represents some of the best talent available on the board when they were selecting. However, they decided to not draft a wide receiver throughout all seven rounds, which caused some concern for many considering the team traded away No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown during the draft.
Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
