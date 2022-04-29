WATCH: Rams GM Les Snead and HC Sean McVay talk selection of Logan Bruss

The Rams opened up their 2022 NFL draft by selecting a Wisconsin Badger. The reigning Super Bowl champions took Badger offensive lineman Logan Bruss with the 104th overall selection on Friday evening.

Bruss became the second Badger off the board, going just one pick after his former Wisconsin teammate Leo Chenal. Chenal was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 103 overall.

Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay went live on Twitter to answer questions about the newest addition to the Los Angeles Rams. Check out what they had to say about a three-year starter at Wisconsin: