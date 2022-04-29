ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Rams GM Les Snead and HC Sean McVay talk selection of Logan Bruss

By Asher Low
 4 days ago
The Rams opened up their 2022 NFL draft by selecting a Wisconsin Badger. The reigning Super Bowl champions took Badger offensive lineman Logan Bruss with the 104th overall selection on Friday evening.

Bruss became the second Badger off the board, going just one pick after his former Wisconsin teammate Leo Chenal. Chenal was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 103 overall.

Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay went live on Twitter to answer questions about the newest addition to the Los Angeles Rams. Check out what they had to say about a three-year starter at Wisconsin:

IN THIS ARTICLE
Rutgers long snapper Billy Taylor eyeing Jets opportunity in his backyard

Billy Taylor is headed to New York Jets rookie minicamp this weekend, the former Rutgers football long snapper eager for an opportunity to prove himself. An opportunity that will take place just minutes away in Morris County from where Taylor was a high school standout. After the NFL draft had concluded this past Saturday, Taylor was on the phone with his agent talking about the options he had, with one of the options being the Jets. While on that call, the Jets called and offered him a chance to attend rookie minicamp. Nothing was guaranteed, but it was an opportunity. He quickly accepted...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
What Travon Walker's upside means -- and where he needs to improve

Coming into the 2022 NFL draft, one of the primary questions was whether the Jacksonville Jaguars were going to take the “sure thing” in Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson, or the athletic projection in Georgia multi-gap defender Travon Walker. Those who are aware of general manager Trent Baalke’s history know that he’s more than fine betting on athletic projects, and in the end, that’s what happened. The Jags turned in their card, and Walker’s name was on it.
NFL
Armando Bacot back on recruiting trail for North Carolina

Armando Bacot not only improved his game last season, making him the ACC preseason player of the year favorite, but he also took on another skill involving social media — recruiting. The forward has been on Twitter not only sharing encouragement for recruits to commit to UNC’s basketball program but their football team as well. And now he’s back at it again. After news broke that North Carolina was meeting with five-star recruit Matas Buzelis’ parents last week, Bacot took to Twitter to show how he feels about the talented recruit and encouraged UNC fans to show him some love: @BuzelisMatas already choped...
COLLEGE SPORTS
