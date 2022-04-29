ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglasville, GA

Wisconsin offers 2023 WR Hilton Alexander II

By Asher Low
 4 days ago
The Badgers extended another 2023 offer on Wednesday, as they got in on WR Hilton Alexander II.

Bigger offers have recently been pouring in for the Douglasville, Georgia native. Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, and Pittsburgh have all recently extended offers to Alexander.

On Wednesday afternoon, the 5-foot-11 wide receiver announced his offer on Twitter. Check out the Douglas County native’s highlights via Hudl.

Alexander is the 12th wide receiver to be offered by Wisconsin in the class of 2023, and one of two 2023 Georgia natives at the position to earn a Badger offer (Cayden Lee).

