ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Sam Dekker reflects on winning 2022 FIBA Europe Cup

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ny3zA_0fOrC6d600

Earlier this week, Wisconsin basketball legend Sam Dekker became a 2022 FIBA European Cup champion as his Turkish squad Bahcesehir College came out victorious.

It was the culmination of wild year for the former Badger, as he began the season in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors before being cut and finding himself overseas.

After winning the 2022 European Cup, Dekker took to Twitter to share his thoughts on a championship and overcoming adversity in his professional career. After spending the first four seasons of his professional career in the NBA, Dekker has bounced around overseas along with his short stint in Toronto:

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Warned The NBA About Tim Duncan's Potential Early: "Don't Sleep On Tim Duncan. He Is Probably The Most Fundamental All-Around Big Man."

Michael Jordan may be the overall GOAT in the NBA, but Tim Duncan is widely accepted as the greatest power forward of all time. Duncan's legacy is incredible, he won an NBA title in 3 different decades, totaling 5 during his career and establishing the Spurs as a dynasty in the league for over 15 years. Duncan is known as the Big Fundamental, his play was as surgical and effective as any player in league history.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Dekker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiba Europe Cup#European Cup#Turkish#Bahcesehir College#The Toronto Raptors
The Spun

Look: College Basketball Star Transferring For 3rd Time

One of the best college basketball players in the country will be transferring yet again. Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, New Mexico State’s Teddy Allen has entered the transfer portal. He averaged close to 20 points per game this past year. Allen has played college basketball for three different...
LAS CRUCES, NM
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Minnesota OL enters NCAA transfer portal after 4 seasons

A Minnesota offensive lineman will look at continuing his college football career elsewhere after 4 seasons with PJ Fleck’s Golden Gophers. Austin Beier has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. As the Rivals Transfer Portal report notes, Beier made just one appearance during 4 seasons. He...
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Former UNC guard Cole Anthony back in Chapel Hill working out

The NBA offseason is here for the teams that failed to make the playoffs and that also means it’s a time where multiple former UNC basketball players return to Chapel Hill to workout in the summer months. That’s the case for former North Carolina point guard Cole Anthony. The current Orlando Magic guard just finished up his second season in the NBA. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 16.3 points per game this season in 65 games (65 starts). He averaged 31.7 minutes per game and shot 39.1 percent from the floor and 34 percent from three. He also added 5.4 rebounds and 5.7...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lee Westwood confirms he asked for release to play in Saudi-backed LIV Golf opener in London

The first event in the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational series is about five weeks away and names, numbers and speculation continue to swirl. Greg Norman, CEO of the breakaway league, told ESPN earlier this week that at least 15 of the world’s top-50 ranked players had committed to the tournament at Centurion Golf Club in London, June 9-11. SI.com’s Bob Harig had previously reported that 15 of the world’s top 100 players had registered.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star LB Malik Bryant releases top five, dishes on Alabama

Head coach Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide staff could be one step closer to adding another member to the 2023 recruiting class. Four-star linebacker Malik Bryant recently cut down his number of schools to five. He is ranked as the No. 2 linebacker in the country and the No. 8 player from Florida according to 247Sports composite rankings. Overall, Bryant is the No. 35 player in the nation.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen A. Smith said the Lakers should trade LeBron James and everyone thinks he might actually have a point

Alright. I think it’s fair to say that we all think the Lakers are in a pretty dire situation right now. They just had one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history. On top of that, they’re capped out with three star players on their team all making at least $35 million or more and, clearly, they are not a playoff team. Some drastic changes need to be made to that roster but there aren’t too many vehicles to make them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy