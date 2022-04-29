WATCH: Sam Dekker reflects on winning 2022 FIBA Europe Cup

Earlier this week, Wisconsin basketball legend Sam Dekker became a 2022 FIBA European Cup champion as his Turkish squad Bahcesehir College came out victorious.

It was the culmination of wild year for the former Badger, as he began the season in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors before being cut and finding himself overseas.

After winning the 2022 European Cup, Dekker took to Twitter to share his thoughts on a championship and overcoming adversity in his professional career. After spending the first four seasons of his professional career in the NBA, Dekker has bounced around overseas along with his short stint in Toronto: