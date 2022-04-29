ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leo Chenal is first Badger off the board, Chiefs select Wisconsin LB

By Asher Low
 4 days ago
It may have taken a little longer than some expected, but the first Wisconsin Badger is officially off the board. Badger linebacker Leo Chenal is officially headed to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs selected Chenal with the No. 103 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft on Friday night.

Few players have one more for their draft stock in the past year than Chenal, who had a phenomenal junior season for the Badgers. The Wisconsin native finished 2021 with 8 sacks, 115 total tackles, and a pair of forced fumbles while ending up as an All-Big Ten First Team selection.

Chenal spent three seasons as a Wisconsin Badger.

