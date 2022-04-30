Bookmobile at the Heartland Nature Celebration

(CBS4) — It was National Bike & Roll to School Day Wednesday morning, and almost 100 Colorado school participated and promoted safe routes kids can utilize to get to school each day. It was also a day to encourage children to develop more active habits. (credit: CBS) We visited Castro Elementary School in Denver, where students rode their bikes or rolled in some fashion to campus in the eleventh year of this nationwide initiative. More than 1,600 schools joined the fun nationwide. Safe routes to school passed out stickers to students who biked or rolled to school. One of the major points of...

DENVER, CO ・ 26 MINUTES AGO