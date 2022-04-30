Bookmobile at the Heartland Nature Celebration

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
(CBS4) — It was National Bike & Roll to School Day Wednesday morning, and almost 100 Colorado school participated and promoted safe routes kids can utilize to get to school each day. It was also a day to encourage children to develop more active habits.
(credit: CBS)
We visited Castro Elementary School in Denver, where students rode their bikes or rolled in some fashion to campus in the eleventh year of this nationwide initiative. More than 1,600 schools joined the fun nationwide. Safe routes to school passed out stickers to students who biked or rolled to school.
One of the major points of...
Comments / 0