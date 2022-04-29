Jeremy Ruckert selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft

Ohio State has its fourth player taken off the board in the 2022 NFL draft with the selection of tight end Jeremy Ruckert. And what team did he go to? It’s his homecoming of sorts as the Lindenhurst, New York native was taken by the Jets as the No. 101 overall pick.

Ruckert came to the Buckeyes as one of the No. 2 ranked tight end in the 2018 recruiting class. And while nobody will ever pretend that Ohio State has utilized its tight ends to their full potential throughout history, Ruckert had plenty of bright spots as a great receiving tight end when given the opportunity.

While Ruckert still needs work as a blocker, he has improved greatly from the time he stepped on campus. In another offensive system, the 6-foot, 5-inch, 252-pounder might have been known as the best tight end in the county.

This is no doubt a potential steal if Ruckert gets the ability to be showcased in New York, as he joins another teammate, Garrett Wilson.

