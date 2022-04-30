ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Former Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal selected by Kansas City Chiefs in third round of NFL draft

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW cbartholomew@madison.com
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago

Las Vegas is becoming a special place for Leo Chenal, a former linebacker at the University of Wisconsin.

He played his last college game Dec. 30 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He proposed to his now-wife, Randi, just a few days before that game, popping the question in front of the famous fountain outside the Bellagio Hotel and Casino.

Now his professional football career has begun in Las Vegas. Chenal, a Grantsburg product, was drafted Friday night by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 103rd overall pick in the third round of the NFL draft, which was hosted at Allegiant Stadium.

He is the eighth UW linebacker to be drafted since 2016, and he’s likely to be joined by fellow Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn, who’s a projected Day 3 pick.

Former Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss was selected with the next pick after Chenal, going No. 104 overall to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Chiefs are getting an explosive athlete in Chenal. His relative athletic score — a 10-point scale metric derived from size, running, jumping and bench-pressing marks during the pre-draft process — of 9.99 ranks fourth out of 2,188 linebackers graded since 1987.

Chenal started to flash his elite athleticism during spring practices in 2019. He played as a reserve and on special teams as a true freshman but blossomed as an impactful defensive player in the Big Ten Conference as a sophomore. He started all seven games and earned all-conference honorable mention.

His junior year was a phenomenal one, earning Big Ten Linebacker of the Year honors as well as second-team All-American nods from multiple outlets, including The Associated Press. Chenal missed two games after contracting COVID-19 before the season began, but he still finished with 115 tackles, including 18½ for loss, and eight sacks. He was the third-highest graded (91.5) inside linebacker in the country, according to PFF, and led his position nationally with a 94.1 run defense grade.

“I think the best thing that he does is he’s authentic as can be,” UW coach Paul Chryst said about Chenal. “Every moment he steps onto that field, he has that same mindset. … The way he carries himself and the way he approaches it can be contagious, it’s infectious. … You talk about being all-in? That guy is all-in on every play, everything he’s doing.”

UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said Chenal’s energy was a constant through his career, but adding to his versatility as a pass rusher helped spark his stellar junior year.

“He's never a guy that you just don't know what he's going to bring to the table, whether it's physically or emotionally from a leadership or energy standpoint every day,” Leonhard said. “It's the only way he knows how to play football, and as a coach you just appreciate guys that are like that because he's not going to miss opportunities.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

Three Montana State football players get undrafted free agent opportunities in NFL

Troy Andersen and Daniel Hardy aren't the only former Montana State football players to get NFL chances. On Saturday, offensive lineman Lewis Kidd and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon signed undrafted free agent deals with the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, respectively, while safety Tre Webb received an invite to Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp, according to MSU head coach Brent Vigen.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Exponent

Chicago Bears sign Tucson native Derick Bush to UDFA deal

Another Tucsonan has landed in the NFL. The Chicago Bears signed Salpointe Catholic product and Coastal Carolina defensive back Derick Bush as an undrafted free agent Saturday night after the NFL draft. The 6-foot-1-inch, 190-pound Bush was a four-year starter at cornerback for the Chanticleers and logged 135 tackles, four...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Kansas State
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
City
Madison, WI
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Exponent

Whiteside receives rookie camp invite from Falcons

Former Missouri defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside was invited to the Atlanta Falcons' rookie minicamp on a tryout basis Sunday, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported. Whiteside played five seasons for the Tigers, starting four of the 12 games he played in 2021. Prior to an injury in 2020, the Houston product was on preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski award for the top defensive player, and the Outland Trophy for the top interior lineman.
ATLANTA, GA
The Exponent

Missouri wrestling's Maple wins U.S. Open title

Over the weekend, Missouri wrestling associate coach Kendric Maple took home a U.S. Open title in the 65kg division and was named "Outstanding Wrestler" at the U.S. Senior Freestyle Open in Las Vegas. Before coming to Missouri, Maple competed at Oklahoma where he was a three-time All-American selection and took...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
Person
Jim Leonhard
The Exponent

Q&A: Montana State lineman TJ Session explains why he entered transfer portal

TJ Session has been a popular guy since entering the transfer portal. The former Montana State offensive lineman announced his portal decision last Tuesday. In the week since, Session has received scholarship offers from Pac-12 programs Arizona State, Cal and Oregon State, among other colleges at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. The rising redshirt sophomore is going on an official visit to Cal this week, ASU next week and Michigan State the week after that (Michigan State hasn’t offered a scholarship yet but is showing serious interest, he said).
NFL
The Exponent

Montana State receiver Jaden Smith enters transfer portal

Jaden Smith is the ninth Montana State football player, and the third wide receiver, to enter the transfer portal since the 2021 regular season ended. Smith, who started the first 11 games last season, announced his entrance into the portal Friday on social media. The Texas native is a rising redshirt sophomore recruited by Jeff Choate, who left MSU to be co-defensive coordinator at Texas and was replaced by Brent Vigen last year.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Exponent

Wyoming Cowboys defensive end Garrett Crall signs with Miami Dolphins

LARAMIE – The migration of Cowboys to Florida continues. Wyoming defensive end Garrett Crall signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent Monday. It was a long wait, but Crall will get an opportunity to make his NFL dream come true three days after UW teammate Chad Muma was drafted in the third round by Jacksonville, where he will join safety Andrew Wingard on the Jaguars' defense.
LARAMIE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Uw#The Los Angeles Rams
The Exponent

Purdue Wrestling adds New York transfer

Purdue head coach Tony Ersland added a standout transfer student-athlete Tuesday, as New York native Jake Null signed a tender to join the Boilermaker wrestling program in 2022-23. A 2020 state champion and three-time New York High School state placewinner, Null has four years of eligibility left and projects to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy