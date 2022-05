A 13-year-old boy is on track to earn his undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota this year. As ABC News shares, teenager Elliott Tanner will earn his bachelors after majoring in physics with a minor in math, and currently holds a 3.78 grade point average. The teen has already been accepted into University of Minnesota’s Physics PhD program and plans to be a high-energy theoretical physicist and professor at the school.

