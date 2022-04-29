Instant analysis of where DL DeMarvin Leal fits on the Steelers

Going into the second day of the 2022 NFL draft, I said the Steelers needed to add speed at wide receiver and a beefy boy on the defensive line. Pittsburgh listened and got both with former Georgia wide receiver George Pickens in the second round and former Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal in the third round.

We’ve already talked about how we think Pickens will fit in the Steleers offense and it is fairly straightforward. Taking a look at Leal is a little more complicated.

Leal checks in at 6-foot-4 and 283 pounds. This is too light to be an impact player on the Steelers defensive line in the traditional sense. All you have to do is look at the measurables of the guys already on the roster and you understand Leal is going to need to pack on some beef if he is going to be an effective rotational player.

I keep seeing people talk about Leal’s pass rushing but the film just doesn’t show it. He isn’t sudden and doesn’t have great quickness or range. This is unfortunate because he’s very strong in his pass-rush technique. Leal seems very coachable and if he can get his measureables in line with his skill set, he is a great investment.

Leal’s role as a rookie will depend on his ability to find a role in the defense as well as the future of Stephon Tuitt. If Tuitt doesn’t return, Leal could end up pushed into duty more quickly.