ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Instant analysis of where DL DeMarvin Leal fits on the Steelers

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUHVg_0fOqwkwc00

Going into the second day of the 2022 NFL draft, I said the Steelers needed to add speed at wide receiver and a beefy boy on the defensive line. Pittsburgh listened and got both with former Georgia wide receiver George Pickens in the second round and former Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal in the third round.

We’ve already talked about how we think Pickens will fit in the Steleers offense and it is fairly straightforward. Taking a look at Leal is a little more complicated.

Leal checks in at 6-foot-4 and 283 pounds. This is too light to be an impact player on the Steelers defensive line in the traditional sense. All you have to do is look at the measurables of the guys already on the roster and you understand Leal is going to need to pack on some beef if he is going to be an effective rotational player.

I keep seeing people talk about Leal’s pass rushing but the film just doesn’t show it. He isn’t sudden and doesn’t have great quickness or range. This is unfortunate because he’s very strong in his pass-rush technique. Leal seems very coachable and if he can get his measureables in line with his skill set, he is a great investment.

Leal’s role as a rookie will depend on his ability to find a role in the defense as well as the future of Stephon Tuitt. If Tuitt doesn’t return, Leal could end up pushed into duty more quickly.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ravens Were Reportedly Upset With Wide Receiver Pick

The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly upset that the Pittsburgh Steelers took a top receiver on their draft board. Baltimore wanted Calvin Austin III, who went to Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. Pittsburgh ended up taking him with the pick right before Baltimore’s. One...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Browns Released 2 Notable Players After NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have made it clear over the last few days that they are overhauling their placekicking operation. On Saturday, the Browns drafted LSU kicker Cade York in the fourth round. A second-team All-SEC selection in 2021 and second-team All-American in 2020, York became the highest-drafted kicker since 2016.
CLEVELAND, OH
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Texas A M#Steleers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Chiefs Trade

Brett Veach and the Kansas City Chiefs aren't done re-working their defensive backfield. On Monday, the team made a trade with the Houston Texans, acquiring cornerback Lonnie Johnson in exchange for a seventh-round pick. Per Ian Rapoport, "The Texans traded DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. to the Chiefs for a 2024...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

The Steelers Have Signed 10 Undrafted Free Agents

OT Jake Dixon – Duquesne. In addition to the double-digit undrafted free agent signings, the Steelers also came to terms on a one-year deal with former Cowboys/Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. The list of undrafted players is headlined by a pair of defensive backs in Chris Steele and Bryce Watts;...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Sign Former Cowboys Veteran

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly bolstering their secondary by signing a former Dallas Cowboy. Former Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee has signed a deal with the Steelers. It’s a one-year contract. Kazee spent the first four years of his professional career with the Atlanta Falcons. In 2020, he spent the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Steelers Make Decision On Devin Bush: NFL World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be moving on from linebacker Devin Bush. On Monday, the AFC North franchise decided it will not be picking up his fifth-year option. That means 2022 will probably be his final season in Pittsburgh. Bush started 34 and appeared in 35 games for the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy