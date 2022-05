The Ravens wrecked the grading curve when it comes to the 2022 NFL Draft. It was a class so profoundly deep in value that I was left looking at it pondering if it was too cheesy to give them an “S” rank, as if they perfected a level in a video game. It wasn’t just the decision to take sliding players which made this class stand out, but all the smaller choices along the way that maximized their board and allowed Baltimore to come away not just with the best class in the NFL, but one of the best in the last decade.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO