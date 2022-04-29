ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recommendations for the management of COVID-19 in patients with haematological malignancies or haematopoietic cell transplantation, from the 2021 European Conference on Infections in Leukaemia (ECIL 9)

By Simone Cesaro
 3 days ago

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) is a novel virus that spread worldwide from 2019 causing the Coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) pandemic. SARS-CoV-2 infection is characterised by an initial viral phase followed in some patients by a severe inflammatory phase. Importantly, immunocompromised patients may have a prolonged viral phase, shedding infectious...

contagionlive.com

Cancer Increases Risk of Breakthrough COVID-19

Cancer increased risk of COVID-19 among the vaccinated, with subsequent "significant and substantial" hospitalizations and mortality. Patients with cancer were found at increased risk of breakthrough COVID-19 and subsequent "significant and substantial" risk for hospitalizations and mortality, in a large cohort study of vaccinated persons with and without cancer. "Our...
Nature.com

Rates and predictors of infusion-related reactions in patients receiving standard versus prolonged infusion of rabbit anti-thymocyte globulin for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, a retrospective analysis

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. USFDA. Package insert - Immunosuppression thymoglobulin. 2017. https://www.fda.gov/media/74641/download. Accessed 22 Dec 2022.
Nature.com

Impact of conditioning regimen intensity on outcomes of second allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation for secondary acute myelogenous leukemia

Limited data is available on factors impacting the outcomes of second hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT2) in patients with secondary acute myeloid leukemia (sAML). This study aimed to assess HCT2 outcome for sAML comparing reduced-intensity (RIC) to myeloablative (MAC) conditioning. Two hundred and fifteen patients were included: RIC (n"‰="‰134), MAC (n"‰="‰81). The median follow-up was 41.1 (95% CI: 26.7"“69.3) and 28.5 (95% CI: 23.9"“75.4) months, respectively. At two years, the relapse incidence (RI) was 58.3% versus 51.1% in RIC and MAC, respectively. The 2-year leukemia free survival (LFS) was 26.6% versus 26%, and the graft-versus-host disease (GVHD)-free, relapse-free survival (GRFS) was 16.4% versus 12.1%, while OS was 31.4% and 39.7%, for RIC and MAC respectively. MVA showed a significantly lower RI [hazard ratio (HR)"‰="‰0.46 (95% CI, 0.26"“0.8, p"‰="‰0.006)] and improved LFS [HR"‰="‰0.62 (95% CI, 0.39"“0.98, p"‰="‰0.042)] with MAC versus RIC. The choice of conditioning regimen did not impact non-relapse mortality [HR"‰="‰1.14 (95% CI, 0.52"“2.5, p"‰="‰0.74)], overall survival (OS) [HR"‰="‰0.72 (95% CI, 0.44"“1.17, p"‰="‰0.18)] or GRFS [HR"‰="‰0.89 (95% CI, 0.59"“1.36, p"‰="‰0.6)]. In conclusion, MAC was associated with a lower RI and superior LFS. These results support the use of MAC for eligible patients with sAML who are being considered for HCT2.
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
The Independent

New hope for multiple sclerosis sufferers as scientists ‘reverse symptoms’ with cells transplant

A groundbreaking study has claimed that immune cells against glandular fever have the potential to halt or even reverse symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS). US scientists conducted a trial where patients with MS were implanted with T-cells that help the body fight the virus that causes glandular fever.Brain scans suggested the progression of the condition was slowed down or even reversed in some patients, the study claims. Those who saw results also had “sustained disability improvement,” such as being able to walk with less pain.The T-cells were extracted from people who had recovered from Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which causes...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
biospace.com

AstraZeneca's Alexion Scores Third FDA Approval For Ultomiris

Alexion, acquired by AstraZeneca in 2021, received its latest supplemental Biologic License Application (sBLA) approval for Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz). The pharma behemoth issued a press release today sharing the news that the drug has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat adults with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).
TheConversationCanada

Link between Epstein-Barr virus and multiple sclerosis is a crucial discovery for people living with MS

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world, with 250 out of every 100,000 people affected. MS is an autoimmune disease in which elements of the immune system that are designed to protect us — white blood cells and antibodies — instead begin to damage the brain and spinal cord. This causes acute attacks — also known as relapses — of neurologic dysfunction such as visual loss, trouble walking or urinary and sexual dysfunction. Environmental trigger But what causes MS? The answer is complex. MS is caused by a combination of factors including genetic susceptibility to...
biospace.com

Collaborative Study Sheds Light on Underlying Lipid Mechanisms in MS

The pharma industry has been aflame with potential treatments for multiple sclerosis (MS) in recent years, reflecting the overwhelming need to expand patient options. A Journal of Neuroinflammation article describes how the Institut de Neurociències at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (INc-UAB) takes aim at MS from a new direction that reduces inflammation at the cellular level. The study was conducted in collaboration with the University of Montreal and the Universidad de La República in Uruguay.
Nature.com

Disturbance of calcium homeostasis and myogenesis caused by TET2 deletion in muscle stem cells

Skeletal muscle myogenesis is a sophisticated process controlled by genetic and epigenetic regulators. In animals, one of the key enzymes for the DNA demethylation of 5-methylcytosine is TET2. Although TET2 is essential for muscle development, the mechanisms by which TET2 regulates myogenesis, particularly the implication for muscle stem cells, remains unclear. In the present study, we employed the TET2 knockout mouse model to investigate the function of TET2 in muscle development and regeneration. We observed that TET2 deficiency caused impaired muscle stem cell proliferation and differentiation, resulting in the reduction in both myofiber number and muscle tissue size. Specifically, TET2 maintains calcium homeostasis in muscle stem cells by controlling the DNA methylation levels of the calcium pathway genes. Forced expression of the sodium/calcium exchanger protein SLC8A3 could rescue the myogenic defects in TET2 knockout cells. Our data not only illustrated the vital function of TET2 during myogenesis but also identified novel targets that contribute to calcium homeostasis for enhancing muscle function.
Nature.com

Genetic associations with healthy ageing among Chinese adults

The genetic basis of overall healthy ageing, especially among the East-Asian population is understudied. We conducted a genome-wide association study among 1618 Singapore Chinese elderly participants (65 years or older) ascertained to have aged healthily and compared their genome-wide genotypes to 6221 participants who did not age healthily, after a 20-year follow-up. Two genetic variants were identified (PMeta"‰<"‰2.59"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’8) to be associated with healthy aging, including the LRP1B locus previously associated in long-lived individuals without cognitive decline. Our study sheds additional insights on the genetic basis of healthy ageing.
Nature.com

Comparative effectiveness over time of the mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine and the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine

Real-world analysis of the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection post vaccination is important in determining the comparative effectiveness of the available vaccines. In this retrospective cohort study using deidentified administrative claims for Medicare Advantage and commercially insured individuals in a research database we examine over 3.5 million fully vaccinated individuals, including 8,848 individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection, with a follow-up period between 14 and 151 days after their second dose. Our primary outcome was the rate of Covid-19 infection occurring at 30, 60, and 90 days at least 14 days after the second dose of either the mRNA-1273 vaccine or the BNT162b2 vaccine. Sub-analyses included the incidence of hospitalization, ICU admission, and death/hospice transfer. Separate analysis was conducted for individuals above and below age 65 and those without a prior diagnosis of Covid-19. We show that immunization with mRNA-1273, compared to BNT162b2, provides slightly more protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection that reaches statistical significance at 90 days with a number needed to vaccinate of >290. There are no differences in vaccine effectiveness for protection against hospitalization, ICU admission, or death/hospice transfer (aOR 1.23, 95% CI (0.67, 2.25)).
Nature.com

Role of neuroticism and perceived stress on quality of life among patients with dry eye disease

This hospital-based, cross-sectional observational study aimed to examine whether neuroticism has an impact on stress that is related to dry eye disease (DED) and quality of life (QOL). One hundred participants who had DED completed the Dry Eye-Related Quality-of-Life Score (DEQS) questionnaire, a 5-level EQ-5D (EQ-5D-5L), Neuroticism Inventory (NI), and 10-Item Perceived Stress Scale (PSS). Hierarchical linear regression was applied to determine the predictive effect of the independent variables. Participants' mean age was 50.91"‰Â±"‰14.3Â years, and females totalled 89.0%. Hierarchical linear regression analysis showed that DESQ-Ocular symptoms were the strongest predictor for QOL either assessed by DEQS or EQ-5D, and its effect was lessened when perceived stress and neuroticism were added to the model. The final model explained up to 30"“39% variance of the QOL, compared with 13"“32% by DESQ-Ocular symptoms alone. QOL of the patients with DED, is not only related to eye symptoms but perceived stress. Moreover, neuroticism was a strong predictor contributing to the QOL among patients with DED. The study showed a significant association between perceived stress, neuroticism and the QOL of patients with DED. Personality has some impact on both subjective dry eye symptoms and impact on daily life, along with the general health-related QOL.
Nature.com

Targeting anillin inhibits tumorigenesis and tumor growth in hepatocellular carcinoma via impairing cytokinesis fidelity

Targeting cytokinesis can suppress tumor growth by blocking cell division and promoting apoptosis. We aimed to characterize key cytokinesis regulator in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) progression, providing insights into identifying promising HCC therapeutic targets. The unbiased bioinformatic screening identified Anillin actin binding protein (ANLN) as a critical cytokinesis regulator involved in HCC development. Functional assay demonstrated that knockdown of ANLN inhibited HCC growth by inducing cytokinesis failure and DNA damage, leading to multinucleation and mitotic catastrophe. Mechanistically, ANLN acts as a scaffold to strengthen interaction between RACGAP1 and PLK1. ANLN promotes PLK1-mediated RACGAP1 phosphorylation and RhoA activation to ensure cytokinesis fidelity. To explore the function of ANLN in HCC tumorigenesis, we hydrodynamically transfected c-Myc and NRAS plasmids into Anln+/+, Anln+/âˆ’, and Anlnâˆ’/âˆ’ mice through tail vein injection. Hepatic Anln ablation significantly impaired c-Myc/NRAS-driven hepatocarcinogenesis. Moreover, enhanced hepatic polyploidization was observed in Anln ablation mice, manifesting as increasing proportion of cellular and nuclear polyploidy. Clinically, ANLN is upregulated in human HCC tissues and high level of ANLN is correlated with poor patients' prognosis. Additionally, the proportion of cellular polyploidy decreases during HCC progression and ANLN level is significantly correlated with cellular polyploidy proportion in human HCC samples. In conclusion, ANLN is identified as a key cytokinesis regulator contributing to HCC initiation and progression. Our findings revealed a novel mechanism of ANLN in the regulation of cytokinesis to promote HCC tumorigenesis and growth, suggesting targeting ANLN to inhibit cytokinesis may be a promising therapeutic strategy for HCC.
Nature.com

Occupational disease claims and non-occupational morbidity in a prospective cohort observation of nickel electrolysis workers

Exposure to nickel aerosol in the nickel production is associated with greater occupational risk, yet little is known how many workers will develop an occupational disease and claim compensation. The aim of this analysis was to prospectively observe a cohort of nickel electrolysis workers and quantitatively assess confirmed occupational disease claims. We observed a cohort of nickel electrolysis workers (N"‰="‰1397, median age 39, 68% males) from 2008 till 2020 in one of the largest nickel producers in the Russian High North. Cumulative incidence of confirmed occupational disease claims in seven occupational groups, including electrolysis operators, hydrometallurgists, crane operators, final product cleaners, metalworkers, electricians and 'other' was analyzed and supplemented with Cox proportional hazards regression, yielding hazard ratios (HR) with their 95% confidence intervals (CI) of occupational disease claims for each group. N patients with occupational disease claims varied from 1 in 2016 to 22 in 2009, and in total 87 patients developed one or more occupational diseases (cumulative incidence 6.2%, p"‰<"‰0.001 between seven groups). Accounting for 35,527 person-years of observation in total, cleaners exhibited the greatest risk (HR 2.58 (95% CI 1.43"“4.64)), also adjusted for smoking, number of non-occupational diseases and group 2 (hydrometallurgists). Smoking was independently associated with having an occupational disease claim in all groups (p"‰<"‰0.001), as was the number of non-work-related diseases in six groups of seven. Despite consistent improvement in the exposure control measures in nickel production, occupational morbidity persists. More effort is needed to reduce exposure in final product cleaners.
scitechdaily.com

Atherosclerotic Plaques “Talk” With the Brain – Innovative Therapies To Fight Atherosclerosis

New research from a European collaboration paves the way for innovative strategies to fight atherosclerosis. A new research study shows the existence of a connection between atherosclerotic plaques and the central nervous system. This previously unknown “circuit” involves three systemically acting tissues, the immune system, the nervous system, and the cardiovascular system. This crosstalk is functional as interference into the nervous system affects atherosclerosis progression as demonstrated in experimental models. It could be a target for innovative new therapies.
