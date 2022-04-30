Low-affinity CAR T cells exhibit reduced trogocytosis, preventing rapid antigen loss, and increasing CAR T cell expansion

Whilst pre- and postoperative multimodal imaging technologies including optical coherence tomography (OCT) have investigated the morphological correlates of worsened visual outcomes in rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) with foveal involvement, the nomenclature has adhered to the traditional ophthalmoscopy-based and rather vague term "macula-off". This article appraises the current literature with regard to the preoperative assessment and nomenclature of the foveal status in macula involving retinal detachment (MIRD). A literature review of recent publications assessing functional or morphological outcomes in MIRD was conducted, using the search terms "fovea-off" or "macula-off". The search date was April 28th, 2021. Original studies in English language were included. Case reports, review articles or letters were excluded. Forty relevant articles (range of publication dates: July 29th, 2020 - April 18th, 2021) were reviewed to assess the diagnostic modalities used, morphological parameters assessed, and any specific nomenclature introduced to specify the extent of macular detachment. The results suggest widespread variability and inconsistencies with regard to the preoperative assessment, diagnostic modalities and nomenclature used to describe the foveal status in eyes with RRD termed "macula-off". The extent of macular detachment may be classified by a wide range of morphological parameters, including the height of foveal detachment and the ETDRSÂ grid as overlay tool in OCT devices. There is a scientific and clinical need for an updated nomenclature for eyes with "macula-off" RRD. Preoperative OCT findings should be reported on a regular and standardized basis in order to establish a consensus how to report the foveal status in eyes with MIRD.

