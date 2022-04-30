ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copple: Calls out GOP's Putin 'adoration'

Sun City West Independent
 4 days ago

And the agony of the Putin genocide in Ukraine continues, thanks to President GW Bush and your neocons.

And Gen. Powell for his lies at the UN. So, we invaded Iraq but why? The terrorists, who flew the planes on 911 were mostly Saudis as was Osama Bin Laden! Iraq wasn’t a threat but had oil fields.

Wouldn’t it have been better to use that terrorist atrocity against our country to try to rid ourselves of Middle East oil dependency? We could have saved the unconscionable deaths and wounding of our soldiers. In addition, the Iraq invasion cost us trillions of dollars, which could have been used to develop alternative energies and help fight climate change.

Sadly, Putin recognizes that the Iraq invasion leaves the U.S. and Bush’s coalition forces mute to any of his atrocities. He thought our last president was a willing partner in his schemes to rebuild the old Soviet Union by weakening NATO.

Plus, his social network bots, right wingers, Qanon, collapse of the GOP into a Putin adoration society and their media outlet, Fox News, have all danced to his tune.

The most frightening question is: where does Putin, the US, EU and China go from here?

Frank Copple

Sun City West

