When it comes to military teens, there’s not a cookie-cutter description, said Navy daughter Samantha Rough. Everyone has unique experiences in this diverse community, she said during a panel of military teens in a summit held April 19 by the National Military Family Association. She’s a case in point. While the majority of military teens have experienced many moves in their lifetimes, Samantha said she’s never changed schools. But she experiences the drill weekends of her Navy reservist mother, and has difficulties dealing with deployments that often “come out of left field.”

