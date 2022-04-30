ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Doctors report uptick in alopecia patients coming forward for help

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe infamous slap at this year's Oscars is shining new light on alopecia....

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 13

Doe Burtnett
3d ago

They need to stop all the hair extensions that they spend hours no dollars to get, and wash their hair with them in! That on,6 pulls the hair, plus many of them are so long pulling on the scalp! That’s why they are losing their hair!

Reply
4
Jason Cameron
2d ago

extensions are not the only reason why you lose your hair. a medical conditions such as lupus or thyroid can cause your hair to fall out.

Reply
3
Guess
3d ago

Not just the scalp though... I have only shaved my legs once in my 44 years lol So.. can't complain.. However, not having eye lashes is by far the worse for me since EVERYTHING gets in my eyes... no filter! My hair on my head thank God has grown back in the last couple of years. So happy for what I have. Am blessed!

Reply
2
Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Long Beach Tribune

27-year-old terminally ill mother of three, trolled that she looks too good to have cancer, says comments give her strength fighting the stage four ovarian cancer and finding new ways to survive

It was nothing but devastating when a 27-year-old mother of three minors was told that she has stage 4 ovarian cancer last year and was only given a few months to live, but she decided to fight till the very end and battle the deadly disease. But what is more shocking for her is the fact that total strangers, people she doesn’t know at all, say that she is faking her illness because she “looks too good to be dying of cancer”.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Calvi
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Shreveport Magazine

Mother thought her 7-year-old daughter had flu after she was sick for months and was dramatically losing weight before doctors discovered she was suffering from a rare brain disease

The unfortunate mother said she initially thought her young daughter had flu. The mom said her 7-year-old daughter was sick for months and began losing weight before doctors discovered that the girl was was suffering from a rare brain disease. The mom said she was concerned about her daughter’s symptoms, who was sick for months and was dramatically losing weight, but never thought a life-threatening disease would be the cause. Now, the mother fears the worst each time her young daughter gets a headache.
WEIGHT LOSS
Concord News Journal

Instead of pain reliever to treat tooth pain, teenager was delivered counterfeit pill with fentanyl from a dealer he met online and died due to poisoning; his mother speaks out to raise awareness

More and more teenagers and young people are becoming victims of fentanyl, a powerful opioid used as a pain medication and sometimes used as a recreational drug, in the last couple of years as the drug became cheap and easily accessible. According to data provided by the People magazine, 20 people aged 10-24 years die everyday on average in America from overdose and 75% of those cases are fentanyl-related.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alopecia#Academy Awards#Hair Loss#Americans#Cbs2
The Charleston Press

Father of five, who didn’t see his doctor for year and half thinking that his upset stomach is due to lactose intolerance, was discovered to have a precancerous growth in his colon

Few weeks ago, we reported about the story when a man died of cancer after he was misdiagnosed and the cancer was not discovered and treated on time once again showing how regular medical checkups are important for everyone in early disease discovery, leading to early treatment which in some cases can prevent death.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
natureworldnews.com

Woman Gets Hole in Her Belly After Gotten Infected with Very Serious “Flesh-Eating Disease”

A 29-year-old woman from Australia is facing dire consequences after contracting rare bacteria that made a hole in her abdomen. Brenna McIntosh is currently recovering from probably the scariest time of her life, or at least it sounds like it. McIntosh had undergone a surgical procedure called abdominoplasty or known as "tummy tuck", a cosmetic abdomen surgery that tightens up abdominal muscles and reduces excess skin around the belly, earlier this year. The cause - a "flesh-eating bacteria" left an open wound on her abdomen, Newsweek reported.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

Five Warning Signs of Atrial Fibrillation Everyone Should Know

Atrial fibrillation (AF or AFib) is one of the most common irregular heart arrhythmias. An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slow or too fast. With atrial fibrillation, blood from the upper chambers of the heart doesn’t flow correctly to the lower chambers. Atrial fibrillation may happen in brief episodes or be a permanent condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
womenworking.com

Woman’s Warning After ‘Normal’ Symptom Turned Out to Be Ovarian Cancer

In June 2021, Amy Weirick, 60, experienced post-menopausal bleeding and clotting intermittently for about a week. After being in menopause for a decade, Weirick knew something was wrong. “It felt like pelvic congestion feeling, it just felt weird,” she said in a TODAY interview. “I would come home and crash...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy