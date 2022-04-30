ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbelt, MD

After 8 days away, roommates return to Prince George's County home and find 2 strangers in their bed

WUSA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenbelt Police said a man and a woman...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenbelt, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Greenbelt, MD
County
Prince George's County, MD
Prince George's County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roommates#8 Days#Greenbelt Police
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two, 32, shares horrific pictures of a barbecue accident which left her garden engulfed in flames – after she used LIGHTER fluid to start it up

A woman who accidentally torched her garden shed with lighter fluid in a barbeque accident has shared images of the damage. Mother-of-two Chloe Caudery was terrified when the blaze broke out at her home in Bellingdon, Buckinghamshire, on Thursday, April 21. The 32-year-old was having trouble starting up her barbeque...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Fentanyl-Laced 'Perc30' Kills 2 Virginia Teens, Authorities Say

Two Virginia teens died within days of each other after apparently ingesting counterfeit Percocet laced with fentanyl, authorities said. A 15-year-old died in Woodbridge on Sunday, April 24, and on April 26, a 14-year-old in Dale City, PWC police said. Police say the deaths are believed to be connected to the same drug, pending toxicology reports.
WOODBRIDGE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy