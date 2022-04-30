ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, CT

Bloomfield police released body cam video of suspect’s rescue from HVAC vent

Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANSWER DESK: Viral video shows Conn. Trooper use zig-zag tactic. Dominick Krankall: "I loved it"...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 2

Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WTNH

Husband suspected of killing wife in Waterbury: police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his wife several times at their Waterbury home. Waterbury police officers responded to an assault complaint near the intersection of Willow Street and Roseland Avenue around 10:20 a.m. Officers found Moesha Watson Panton, 24, lying in the road with visible […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Woman injured in Hamden assault

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman in her twenties was injured in an assault with a knife while leaving a friend’s house in Hamden on Tuesday, according to police. The Hamden Police Department responded to Warner Street around 9:30 p.m. and located a 20-year-old with a laceration to the head. Police said she was attacked […]
HAMDEN, CT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Voice

New Haven Resident Assaults Hamden Woman With Knife, Police Say

A Connecticut woman was arrested for allegedly attacking another woman with a knife. The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 26, in Hamden. Hamden Police officers responded to a Warner Street address on a reported assault involving a knife, said Det. Sean Dolan. Responding...
HAMDEN, CT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...

