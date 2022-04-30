5 things to know about new Bears CB Kyler Gordon

The Chicago Bears bolstered their secondary on Friday evening when they selected Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon with their first pick of the 2022 NFL draft at 39th overall. Gordon was regarded as one of the top 10 cornerbacks in the draft.

Gordon enters a secondary that was consistently picked on in 2021, allowing deep completions and missing tackles far too often. He’ll be on the fast track to being a starter opposite Jaylon Johnson after a productive collegiate career. The Huskie standout totaled two interceptions last season with 45 total tackles, including two for a loss. He also had one forced fumble on the year.

But there is much more to Gordon than just his collegiate stats. Here are five things to know about Kyler Gordon.

1

Gordon didn't allow a single touchdown in two seasons

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Okay, one last collegiate stat. Keeping opposing pass catchers out of the endzone is often a positive for cornerbacks. So it should be noted that Gordon has not allowed a touchdown in his last two seasons with Washington, spanning 18 games. His closing speed and separation certainly play a role in this achievement.

2

He has a ringing endorsement from Richard Sherman

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

If anyone knows exceptional cornerback play, it’s Richard Sherman. The former Super Bowl champion and Seattle Seahawks great said that Gordon has been training with a number of Seahawks players, including new Los Angles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.

“He is a heck of a player,” Sherman said. “He works hard.”

Since Gordon went to school in Washington, hearing he’s been working out with Seahawk players isn’t surprising, but it goes to show how serious he is about elevating his game for the NFL level.

3

He was the special teams MVP in college

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

The focus on the Gordon selection is obviously defense as that’s where he’ll be most utilized. But fans shouldn’t overlook the fact that he was the MVP of Washington’s special teams unit two years in a row.

It’s not uncommon for high draft picks to contribute on special teams. For example, former Bears great Charles “Peanut” Tillman excelled on special teams for a number of years while being a starter on defense. The Bears secondary got better, but their special teams did as well.

4

Gordon is faster than his 40-yard time indicates

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

The NFL Combine can either help or hurt prospects heading into the draft. In Gordon’s case, it might have hurt his stock but helped the Bears.

When Gordon ran the 40-yard dash, he posted a 4.52 time, a bit lower than many were expecting. That alone might have pushed him outside of the first round and into the second, where the Bears were able to pounce. According to team scout Francis Saint Paul to The Athletic’s Adam Jahns, he felt the slower time gave them a shot to land Gordon.

“When we watched him on tape and he ran that time, the 4.52, we kind of got a little excited,” he said. “We were like, ‘Uh oh, we may have a chance now.’ He plays way faster than that time.”

5

Gordon was a dancer when he was a child

AP Photo/John Locher

Cornerbacks and safeties need to have fluid legs and quick hips to keep up with opposing receivers and ball carriers. In Gordon’s case, he can credit dancing for his elite athleticism.

While meeting reporters, Gordon said his mother enrolled him in various dance classes as a kid. He even traveled for competitions across the country. It’s probably safe to say he’s thankful for those opportunities that helped him gain the athletic skills he now possesses as a defensive back.