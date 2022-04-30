Here's how Twitter reacted to the Rams selecting Logan Bruss at No. 104

The Los Angeles Rams did the sensible thing to begin their draft haul, addressing the offensive line with the 104th overall pick. They selected Wisconsin guard Logan Bruss, bolstering a unit that lost Andrew Whitworth and Austin Corbett this offseason.

Bruss will compete right away for the starting right guard spot in place of Corbett, battling Coleman Shelton, Bobby Evans and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. He’s an athletic player who started 10 games at right tackle last season, so position flexibility is a plus, too.

Rams fans seem happy with the pick, if only because it wasn’t a gadget wide receiver or running back. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.