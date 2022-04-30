ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Rams selecting Logan Bruss at No. 104

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams did the sensible thing to begin their draft haul, addressing the offensive line with the 104th overall pick. They selected Wisconsin guard Logan Bruss, bolstering a unit that lost Andrew Whitworth and Austin Corbett this offseason.

Bruss will compete right away for the starting right guard spot in place of Corbett, battling Coleman Shelton, Bobby Evans and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. He’s an athletic player who started 10 games at right tackle last season, so position flexibility is a plus, too.

Rams fans seem happy with the pick, if only because it wasn’t a gadget wide receiver or running back. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Travon Walker's upside means -- and where he needs to improve

Coming into the 2022 NFL draft, one of the primary questions was whether the Jacksonville Jaguars were going to take the “sure thing” in Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson, or the athletic projection in Georgia multi-gap defender Travon Walker. Those who are aware of general manager Trent Baalke’s history know that he’s more than fine betting on athletic projects, and in the end, that’s what happened. The Jags turned in their card, and Walker’s name was on it.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

