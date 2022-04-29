Rams select Wisconsin OL Logan Bruss with 104th pick in 2022 NFL draft

The Los Angeles Rams finally made their first pick of the 2022 NFL draft late on Friday night, holding onto the 104th overall selection and adding to their roster. With that pick, the Rams selected offensive lineman Logan Bruss out of Wisconsin.

Bruss is 6-foot-5 and 309 pounds, and he played multiple positions for the Badgers. He lined up at right tackle and right guard, but his best position at the next level is at guard.

According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Bruss didn’t allow a single sack in the last two seasons and projects as a backup guard in the NFL.

He was a three-year starter for Wisconsin, playing 10 games at right tackle last season. He was on the Outland Trophy preseason watch list in 2021, which is given to college football’s best interior offensive lineman.

Bruss is the third Wisconsin Badger on the Rams’ roster, joining David Edwards and Rob Havenstein.