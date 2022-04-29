ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams select Wisconsin OL Logan Bruss with 104th pick in 2022 NFL draft

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams finally made their first pick of the 2022 NFL draft late on Friday night, holding onto the 104th overall selection and adding to their roster. With that pick, the Rams selected offensive lineman Logan Bruss out of Wisconsin.

Bruss is 6-foot-5 and 309 pounds, and he played multiple positions for the Badgers. He lined up at right tackle and right guard, but his best position at the next level is at guard.

According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Bruss didn’t allow a single sack in the last two seasons and projects as a backup guard in the NFL.

He was a three-year starter for Wisconsin, playing 10 games at right tackle last season. He was on the Outland Trophy preseason watch list in 2021, which is given to college football’s best interior offensive lineman.

Bruss is the third Wisconsin Badger on the Rams’ roster, joining David Edwards and Rob Havenstein.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball recruiting news: Latest on Tar Heels recruiting in early May

We are nearly a month past the end of the 2021-22 college basketball season — one that ended on a high note for the UNC Basketball program. Despite losing in the National Championship game to Kansas, the Tar Heels went on a magical run over the final month of the season that very few saw coming. Since then, the Tar Heels have been one of the hotter teams this offseason. First it was All-ACC performer Armando Bacot who announced his return, then fifth-year senior Leaky Black. Shortly after it was third-year guard RJ Davis and then the final domino to fall in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
