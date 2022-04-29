ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Instant analysis of the Packers drafting OL Sean Rhyan at No. 92 overall

By Brandon Carwile
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjEcx_0fOqSGwU00

The Green Bay Packers needed help on their offensive line and they got with their final pick of Day 2. With the 92nd overall pick, the Packers selected UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan. As a three-year starter for the Bruins, Rhyan offers an option at both tackle and guard for Green Bay.

In 2019, he became the first UCLA true freshman to start a season-opener at tackle since 2012. Rhyan became a mainstay at the left tackle spot, garnering multiple accolades for his outstanding play over three seasons.

During his career, Rhyan was a key contributor for one of the top rushing offenses in the country. He also held his own in pass protection. As a freshman, Rhyan allowed only one sack and 37 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. In 2021, he allowed one sack and 13 total pressures in 12 games. Last year, Rhyan was named to the first-team All-Pac-12 team by the league’s coaches and the second team by the Associated Press and PFF.

Rhyan has good size at 6-5 and 321 pounds and is surprisingly nimble. This was showcased through his short-area quickness and ability to climb to the second level as a run blocker. He has a proportional build, solid wingspan, and huge hands. It is believed that he can make a seamless transition to guard while offering flexibility as a tackle in a pinch.

Rhyan’s versatility is exactly what the Packers look for in their linemen. And the good news is, he won’t have to play right away, even though that is an option. Green Bay’s starting line is up in the air after releasing right tackle Billy Turner during the offseason. They also won’t have Elgton Jenkins at the start of the regular season as he recovers from an ACL injury. Yosh Nijman is the expected front runner for right tackle duties, but the Packers could give Rhyan a look there as well.

Ideally, Rhyan will sit at the beginning of his career to figure out his best position. He does have a lot of desirable traits, but his unpolished technique in pass protection may be ill-advised to leave out on the edge. Experts believe he has the hand usage, bend, and build to transition to guard. Green Bay already has a solid foundation of guards in Jenkins, Jon Runyan Jr, and Royce Newman. However, Jenkins could make the move to tackle once he is healthy. Rhyan will provide another solid option at multiple positions.

It could be the perfect situation for Rhyan to enter. There is no pressure to play right away, and he is a part of an organization known for developing offensive linemen.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

A Jordan Love Trade Could Allow Packers to Sign Former Super Bowl MVP

On the flip side, Jordan Love’s contract expires in two years (without the fifth year option). Between now and next off-season Green Bay really has to get a read on two things; how long Aaron Rodgers intends to play, and if they think Jordan Love can be “that guy” in Green Bay. The Packers don’t want to find themselves in a New Orleans Saints situation where they are paying two guys on the roster “QB money.”
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta explains why Baltimore didn't take WR in 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens completed their 2022 draft, coming away with a great 11-player haul that fills needs as well as represents some of the best talent available on the board when they were selecting. However, they decided to not draft a wide receiver throughout all seven rounds, which caused some concern for many considering the team traded away No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown during the draft.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday's Chiefs Trade

Brett Veach and the Kansas City Chiefs aren't done re-working their defensive backfield. On Monday, the team made a trade with the Houston Texans, acquiring cornerback Lonnie Johnson in exchange for a seventh-round pick. Per Ian Rapoport, "The Texans traded DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. to the Chiefs for a 2024...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Turner
Person
Jon Runyan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In need of speed, Packers take two burners at WRs in 2022 draft

The Green Bay Packers granted Matt LaFleur’s request for speed at wide receiver during the 2022 NFL draft. At the NFL Annual Meetings last month, LaFleur said the Packers needed to add speed to help replace Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the offense’s top deep threat. A month later, Brian Gutekunst obliged, taking two of the fastest on-field players at the Senior Bowl in Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Seahawks Are Lukewarm On Baker Mayfield: NFL World Reacts

At this point, is anyone going to trade for Baker Mayfield?. According to NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport, the Seattle Seahawks are “lukewarm” on the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. The Seahawks didn’t take a quarterback in the NFL Draft, but they might not have much...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball recruiting news: Latest on Tar Heels recruiting in early May

We are nearly a month past the end of the 2021-22 college basketball season — one that ended on a high note for the UNC Basketball program. Despite losing in the National Championship game to Kansas, the Tar Heels went on a magical run over the final month of the season that very few saw coming. Since then, the Tar Heels have been one of the hotter teams this offseason. First it was All-ACC performer Armando Bacot who announced his return, then fifth-year senior Leaky Black. Shortly after it was third-year guard RJ Davis and then the final domino to fall in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Pro Football Focus#Pac 12#The Associated Press
The Ringer

Grading Every Team’s Performance in the 2022 NFL Draft

Round 2, Pick 55: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State. Round 3, Pick 87: Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State. Round 6, Pick 201: Keontay Ingram, RB, Southern California. Round 6, Pick 215: Lecitus Smith, G, Virginia Tech. Round 7, Pick 244: Christian Matthew, CB, Valdosta State. Round 7, Pick 256:...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What draft analysts said about Colts WR Alec Pierce

The Indianapolis Colts found a wide receiver prospect in Alec Pierce during the 2022 NFL draft that checked nearly every box during the process leading up to the big weekend. With Michael Pittman Jr. entrenched in the WR1 role, the Colts have a wide receiver room that doesn’t have much experience. The amount of upside is plentiful, but development will be key for the rest of the room to make an impact in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See it: First look at Malik Willis in a Titans uniform

The Tennessee Titans reignited excitement in the fan base when the team drafted quarterback Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. Tennessee’s fan base was trying to pick up the pieces after the team traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles — and Willis, who was projected by many to be a first-round pick, was just the pick-me-up the fans needed.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star wide receiver Johntay Cook announces top five schools

One of the top wide receivers in the 2023 recruiting class is down to five schools. Priority Texas target and four-star wide receiver Johntay Cook released his top schools on Sunday. Michigan, Florida, Texas A&M, Jackson State and Texas were each included on the short list. The primary program that was not included on Cook’s top five schools is Alabama, where he took an unofficial visit to on April 16.
DESOTO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy