Public Health

COVID-19 Increases Risk For Type 1 Diabetes: Study

By Luigi Caler
Medical Daily
 4 days ago
COVID-19 infection may increase a person’s risk of developing type 1 diabetes, the type of diabetes affecting the pancreas. A new study has shed more light on how viral infection could lead to serious complications. Diabetes Risk In COVID Patients. A study of more than 27 million people...

