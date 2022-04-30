ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse women upset by UVA in ACC Quarterfinals

By Alex Sims
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O6yNr_0fOqPDKW00

SOUTH BEND, I.N. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

No. 4 Syracuse lost to No. 16 Virginia, 18-14, in the second round of the ACC Women’s Lacrosse Tournament on Friday, April 29 in South Bend, Indiana.

Senior Meaghan Tyrrell recorded six points on four goals and two assists, while graduate student Emily Hawryschuk added three goals and two assists. Senior Megan Carney added three goals.

HOW IT HAPPENED
Syracuse (13-5) ended the first quarter on a 5-2 scoring run to take a 6-5 advantage at the end of the first 15 minutes. Five different players scored for the Orange in the opening quarter. The Cavaliers (9-8) came back in the second quarter, scoring three straight goals to take an 8-6 lead. The squads traded goals before Hawryschuk caused a turnover on a Virginia clear and then found the back of the net to bring the Orange within one, 9-8, at halftime.

The Orange scored three of the first four goals of the second half, including two by Tyrrell, to take an 11-10 lead. The Cavaliers responded with four straight goals to end the quarter with a 14-11 advantage.

Virginia opened the fourth quarter with a goal, before freshman Olivia Adamson recorded her second goal of the night to get the Orange withing three at 15-12. The Cavaliers pushed the lead back to four at 17-13 when Carney scored on the assist from Adamson with 2:43 remaining to cut the deficit to three, but Syracuse could get no closer.

OF NOTE
Hawryschuk moved into fourth place on Syracuse’s all-time points list with her performance. She now has 337 points in her career. Tyrrell also closed in on a milestone as she now has 99 points this season. With one more point, she will become just the third player in program history to record 100 points in a season two or more times in her career.

Senior Sarah Cooper recorded a career-high 10 draw controls, helping the Orange to a 23-13 advantage in the draw circle.

Syracuse will now await its seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
City
Syracuse, NY
City
South Bend, IN
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
State
Indiana State
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Virginia State
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
City
Syracuse, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uva#Cavaliers#Acc#Orange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
College
Syracuse University
News 8 WROC

Finger Lakes region of NYS Birding Trail now open

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State DEC has announced the grand opening of the Finger Lakes segment of the NY Birding Trail, adding dozens of locations across 15 counties. The Department of Environmental Conservation announced the grand opening on May 2, saying the Central-Finger Lakes segment highlights “the state’s world-class and wide-ranging birding […]
LIFESTYLE
News 8 WROC

Draft ruling shows Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, report says

(The Hill) – The Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that protects the federal right to abortion, according to a draft majority opinion published Monday evening by Politico. The 67-page document, described as an initial draft majority opinion, would effectively eliminate abortion protections at the federal level and hand authority […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy