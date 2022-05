Columbus, Akron and Lynchburg won their series this week, while Lake County split its six-game series. Here’s a look at how the Guardians’ prospects fared:. The Clippers had a decent mix of good hitting performances and pitching this week, though not always on the same days. That led to an up-and-down series with the Louisville Bats in Columbus that featured two walk-off wins by the Clippers.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO