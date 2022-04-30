Broncos draft Oklahoma's Nik Bonitto, UCLA's Greg Dulcich as GM George Paton makes multiple trades

Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. Oklahoma won 35-23. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ENGLEWOOD — There are officially two new Broncos.

The Broncos made three picks Friday night at the NFL Draft, selecting Oklahoma EDGE Nik Bonitto at No. 64 and UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich at No. 80. Broncos GM George Paton made two moves, trading the 75th pick to the Texans for the 80th and 162nd selections in this year's draft and trading the 96th pick to the Colts for the 179th pick this year and a third-round pick in 2023.

"We may do that as well tomorrow, try to add for next year," Paton said. "We almost traded back in (Friday night). There were about six players that we liked. And we figured one would be there for the picking (Saturday)... I think tomorrow's going to be fun."

The Broncos have eight picks heading into the final day for the draft, holding two fourth-rounders, three fifth-rounders, one sixth-rounder and two seventh-rounders.

Here's what you need to know about each of the two new Broncos:

Round 2, Pick 64: Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

School: Oklahoma

Statistics (2021): 39 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 7 sacks

Impact: Bonitto will make an immediate impact for the Broncos, as he will play a backup role behind Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory. Bonitto is an elite pass rusher, totaling 16 tackles in his last 21 games at Oklahoma. Bonitto will play behind Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory, but is expected to be a contributor next season.

"A lot of success there," Bonitto said. "A lot of great players that came through there. Great team right now — looking to make a push and win a championship, and that’s what I’m trying to add-in. I’m trying to add in that championship position and just come in and work, that’s all."

Round 3, pick 80: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

Hometown: Glendale, California

School: UCLA

Statistics (2021): 42 receptions, 725 yards, 5 touchdowns

Impact: With Noah Fant being traded away in the Russell Wilson deal, Dulcich will be expected to be the No. 2 tight end behind Albert Okwuegbunam. An excellent pass-catcher at UCLA, Dulcich should turn into a reliable target in the Broncos' offense, especially with Wilson at quarterback.

“We’re going to win some Super Bowls," Dulcich said. "I’m just excited about that. We’re going to be such a successful team and I can’t wait to go over there and get to work with him."