ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashburn, VA

Commanders select Phidarian Smith 47th overall in NFL draft

By Craig Loper
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IXvKe_0fOqNLtO00

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) – The Washington Commanders have another defensive tackle from Alabama after selecting Phidarian Mathis in the second round of the NFL draft. Mathis joins Crimson Tide products Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne on the roster. But Washington taking Mathis with the 47th pick Friday night opens up the possibility of trading Payne before he becomes a free agent after next season. Mathis nevertheless gives the Commanders interior defensive line depth after losing Tim Settle in free agency and cutting Matt Ioannidis in a salary cap-saving move. Washington took Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson in the first round.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Tampa Bay, Seattle to meet in 1st NFL game in Germany

FILE – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is interviewed on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Thanks to Tom Brady’s return, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t looking for any quick fixes in the NFL draft. The seven-time Super Bowl champion’s decision to end his brief retirement not only resolved the team’s quarterback situation, but also helped general manager Jason Licht retain most of a solid core of talent around Brady. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, FIle)
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Ashburn, VA
Sports
City
Ashburn, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Football
Ashburn, VA
Football
State
Alabama State
Local
Virginia Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ioannidis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#The Commanders#American Football#Ap#The Washington Commanders#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Excellent Educators: Regina Cooper

Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!. Name: Regina...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy