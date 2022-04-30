ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL draft: The best picks in the third round

By Doug Farrar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6h8c_0fOqMWSm00

After a first round in which one quarterback (Pitt’s Kenny Pickett) was selected, and a second round in which no quarterback was selected, there was finally a third-round run on what NFL teams clearly saw as the weakest class at that position in at least a decade.

But the real story for NFL teams in the second day of the draft was the ridiculous array of talent available in the second day of the draft at every position.

The 2022 class has been regarded as one of the deepest in the later rounds in years, in part due to players returning to the NCAA in 2021 after COVID opt-outs, and that has shown itself to be true already — when you look at the best picks in the second round of this draft, you wouldn’t be surprised to see a lot of these guys in the first round of this draft, or drafts in the past.

This is where teams start to get better up and down the roster, and here are my best third-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Luke Fortner, C, Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLhOR_0fOqMWSm00
(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Last season, on 429 pass-blocking snaps, Fortner allowed two sacks, but just five total pressures. The Jaguars have a need for a franchise-defining center, and Fortner fits the bill in every way you want.

Fortner is one of the smartest and technique-sound offensive linemen in this draft, regardless of position, and he reminds me of Alex Mack as a center who can do everything from getting to second-level targets to picking up stunts at the line of scrimmage.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ij75j_0fOqMWSm00
(Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jaguars also have a need for a linebacker who can crash in to stop the run AND cover credibly, and Muma is quite the steal in both departments. He has shown the ability to take on rushers from sideline to sideline…

…and on this pick-six against Ball State, watch how Muma diagnoses, jumps the route, and takes off from there.

Muma could match the effect of another Wyoming linebacker, Logan Wilson of the Bengals, in all areas. .

Seattle Seahawks: Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FxiM6_0fOqMWSm00
(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

Lucas needs some work with his power and finishing ability, as seen on this rep against Kayvon Thibodeau, and it’s interesting that in Lucas and Charles Cross, Pete Carroll’s Seahawks have taken two tackles who are better at pass-blocking than they are at demolishing ends on run plays. But Lucas has a ton of potential, and he can be a Day 1 starter at right tackle right off the bus.

Lucas also deserves a bump for his musical taste — and defiance as a guitarist.

Atlanta Falcons: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qe7Sf_0fOqMWSm00
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

We haven’t seen a draft in which quarterbacks have dropped to this degree since I don’t know when — maybe the early 1970s — but Ridder, who the Falcons took with the 74th overall pick in the third round, was the second quarterback off the boards, following Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, who the Steelers took with the 20th overall pick.

It’s a big surprise to see Malik Willis available, but as for Ridder, he’s a heady, smart quarterback with a decent deep arm and some accuracy issues that need cleaning up. Perhaps he’s in for a redshirt season behind Marcus Mariota, but at his best, Ridder could become an Alex Smith-style game manager with plus potential.

Chicago Bears: Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eTBvf_0fOqMWSm00
(Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

FINALLY, Justin Fields gets himself a receiver, and a pretty good one at that. Jones spent four years at USC before transferring to Tennessee in time for the 2020 season. In 2021, Jones caught 62 passes for 807 yards and seven touchdowns, also showing potential as a rusher and returner. If you need a receiver who can vaporize defensive backs on go routes to the boundary (and the Bears very much do), Jones can do that all day. He’ll be a great target for Fields’ developing deep-ball skills.

Tennessee Titans: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJgTa_0fOqMWSm00
(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Of all the quarterbacks in the 2022 draft class, none are more effectively mobile, and none have a better deep arm, than Willis. Why did he drop to the 86th pick in the third round? Liberty’s offense was dead-simple, and Willis led the NCAA in interceptions against two-deep coverage with eight. Not great when the NFL is become more of a two-high league. But with Ryan Tannehill as the starter for now, Willis gets the opportunity he needs to sit and learn, and over time, things could get really interesting for a quarterback who has Jalen Hurts potential on the low side, and some Russell Wilson on the high side.

Philadelphia Eagles: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOxtt_0fOqMWSm00
(Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)

Speaking of prospects whose slides to the third round have been a major surprise… Dean showed absolute first-round talent as an off-ball linebacker and in coverage for the Bulldogs’ dominant defense, and the Eagles have serious linebacker needs. Dean’s medicals pushed him down the boards, but his 2021 tape was incendiary, and at his best, he can help define a defense.

Dean’s Georgia teammate, defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who was taken with the 13th overall pick by the Eagles, was quite happy to see his old friend in a new place.

Pittsburgh Steelers: DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mc9Jd_0fOqMWSm00
(Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

Injuries prevented Stephon Tuitt from playing for the Steelers in 2021, and that was a big problem — especially for future Hall of Famer Cameron Heyward, who had to put his Superman suit on every week. That wore even Heyward out as the season progressed, so it makes sense that Pittsburgh took an inside/outside disruptor in Leal. He’s not the traditional rockhead tackle at 6-foot-4 and 283 pounds, but he lined up everywhere for the Aggies to great effect when asked to pressure the quarterback, and to stop the run. Watch him knife through line slides to get to the ballcarrier, and imagine a happier Mr. Heyward.

Detroit Lions: Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zuGM_0fOqMWSm00
(Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)

The Lions waited a while to address a need at safety that’s been around since Matt Patricia gave Quandre Diggs to the Seahawks for no good reason, but Joseph — who profiles a lot like Diggs as a top-flight single-high safety — could solve that big problem. Last season, Joseph allowed nine catches on 19 targets for 134 yards, 32 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, five interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 66.4. Joseph moves to either side of the field quickly and with purpose, and he’s more than happy to take the ball away when he gets there.

Arizona Cardinals: Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bG0wd_0fOqMWSm00
(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

No NCAA defender in this draft class had more pressures in the 2021 season than Thomas’ 77, and his 44 stops prove that he’s more than just a one-trick pony. At 6-foot-4 and 267 pounds, Thomas projects as an NFL speed rusher in the Trey Hendrickson mold, crashing in off the edge and collapsing the pocket.

Miami Dolphins: Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsYDH_0fOqMWSm00
(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

At this point, it should be no surprise that any Georgia defender in this class was coveted and selected in the first three rounds of the draft, and among the linebackers (Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, and Tindall), it might be Tindall that has the most explosive potential as a sideline-to-sideline ‘backer, with the ability to spy and rush the quarterback. The athleticism is off the charts here from No. 17.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta explains why Baltimore didn't take WR in 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens completed their 2022 draft, coming away with a great 11-player haul that fills needs as well as represents some of the best talent available on the board when they were selecting. However, they decided to not draft a wide receiver throughout all seven rounds, which caused some concern for many considering the team traded away No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown during the draft.
BALTIMORE, MD
College Football HQ

NFL schedule 2022: Home, away opponents for all 32 teams

NFL football schedule, 2022 season: Opponents for every team We're one step closer to a full schedule for the NFL season to come. The league has announced the complete list of home and away games for the 2022 regular season. Each teams plays a 17-game regular season following the annual three-game ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Georgia State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three-star recruit Robert Grigsby announces his top six schools

With the college football season still months away, this is the time of year where recruiting is in focus for several teams. Since Mack Brown’s return, UNC has done an amazing job in the recruiting department snagging a lot of big targets for their classes. Now, three-star offensive lineman Robert Grigsby could be adding his roots to the UNC tree. Grigsby took to Twitter and announced his top six teams where the Tar Heels were one of them. Grigsby is 6-3, 310 pounds out of Kennesaw Georgia. His size and speed clobbers the defenses and opens holes for his running backs to walk...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Winners and losers of the 2022 NFL Draft, plus grading all 32 teams and ranking the nine QBs drafted

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. If I sound tired today, it's because I spent the entire weekend trying to memorize the names of all 262 picks that were made in the NFL Draft over the weekend. Speaking of the draft, that's basically all we're going to talk about today, so I hope you're ready for that and if you're not, you better start mentally preparing now.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Russell Wilson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball recruiting news: Latest on Tar Heels recruiting in early May

We are nearly a month past the end of the 2021-22 college basketball season — one that ended on a high note for the UNC Basketball program. Despite losing in the National Championship game to Kansas, the Tar Heels went on a magical run over the final month of the season that very few saw coming. Since then, the Tar Heels have been one of the hotter teams this offseason. First it was All-ACC performer Armando Bacot who announced his return, then fifth-year senior Leaky Black. Shortly after it was third-year guard RJ Davis and then the final domino to fall in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#2022 Nfl Draft#Titans#American Football#Covid
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans rank No. 18 in CBS Sports' draft class rankings

Nick Caserio pulled off a decent draft in his second year as the Houston Texans’ general manager. Rather than cleaning up the mess left by a doubled-up coach and general manager who discarded draft picks like peanuts on the floor at a Texas Roadhouse, Caserio collected picks throughout the past year and parlayed them into specific packages to take targeted players. The Texans’ nine-man draft class wasn’t so much about quantity as it was quality with deliberation and care given to each selection.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NCAA
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Travon Walker's upside means -- and where he needs to improve

Coming into the 2022 NFL draft, one of the primary questions was whether the Jacksonville Jaguars were going to take the “sure thing” in Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson, or the athletic projection in Georgia multi-gap defender Travon Walker. Those who are aware of general manager Trent Baalke’s history know that he’s more than fine betting on athletic projects, and in the end, that’s what happened. The Jags turned in their card, and Walker’s name was on it.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where did Iowa Hawkeyes sign with as undrafted free agents?

A pair of Iowa Hawkeyes heard their names called in the 2022 NFL draft, center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and safety Dane Belton in the fourth round by the New York Giants. While there were other Iowa players that felt they had a chance to be drafted, ultimately, it was just Linderbaum and Belton. Still, five more Hawkeyes are getting their chance at professional football after signing as undrafted free agents with NFL teams. Let’s take a look at which teams running back Tyler Goodson, cornerback Matt Hankins, safety Jack Koerner, defensive end Zach VanValkenburg and...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star wide receiver Johntay Cook announces top five schools

One of the top wide receivers in the 2023 recruiting class is down to five schools. Priority Texas target and four-star wide receiver Johntay Cook released his top schools on Sunday. Michigan, Florida, Texas A&M, Jackson State and Texas were each included on the short list. The primary program that was not included on Cook’s top five schools is Alabama, where he took an unofficial visit to on April 16.
DESOTO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Basketball Prospect: Julian Philips

Auburn could potentially claim another of Will Wade’s lost souls in this 2022 recruiting class. Head coach Bruce Pearl already secured the services of LSU decommit Yohan Traore at the end of March, and On3 Recruiting seems to think that he may be about to add another. Small forward Julian Philips is another player who was previously committed to LSU before reversing the decision after Will Wade’s departure, and On3’s RPM has Philips favoring Auburn at 46 percent. On top of that, 247Sports has Auburn as the only school that Philips is “warm” on according to their projection.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy