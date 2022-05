Recently, a reader emailed me to let me know that he often finds the way I talk to men in my articles unnecessarily condescending. Unlike a lot of the unsolicited opinions and advice readers often hurl my way in the form of usually pretty hateful emails, this one actually felt like a pretty valid critique. I do think it’s important not to talk down to your readers. Unfortunately, it can be hard to avoid doing so when it seems the majority of those readers struggle to complete basic tasks like washing their sheets regularly.

HEALTH ・ 29 MINUTES AGO