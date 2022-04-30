Offensive lineman Logan Bruss is the second former Wisconsin player taken on Day 2 of the NFL draft

The offensive-line pipeline from the University of Wisconsin to the NFL added a new member Friday.

Logan Bruss, a four-year player and three-year starter for the Badgers, was drafted late in the third round by the Los Angeles Rams.

Bruss’ versatility was one of his greatest strengths during his college career, starting at right tackle, right guard and blocking tight end for UW, though his future in the NFL is at guard. Bruss played in 41 games and made 34 starts at UW.

Bruss was expected to be a third-day pick but Los Angeles, the defending Super Bowl champs, used a compensatory pick to grab Bruss with the second-to-last pick of the third round. He joins a pair of former UW offensive linemen, Rob Havenstein and David Edwards, with the Rams.

"It's always a little bit easier evaluation when you get these Wisconsin linemen," Rams coach Sean McVay said during a news conference after the selection. "Because there's so many nuances to what they do in the run game, protections. Obviously, with the background of Rob and Dave, you know, you feel really comfortable with that, and then when you talk to those guys about him, you know, they can't say enough good things about him."

Bruss, a Kimberly native, came to UW as a three-star prospect and redshirted as a freshman. He blocked for both of Jonathan Taylor’s Doak Walker Award-winning seasons in 2018 and 2019, becoming a third-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior and second-team as a senior.

“It’s amazing — each week it’s a different challenge and you get tested differently, but there’s a guy (who’s) played in a number of games,” UW coach Paul Chryst said about Bruss last season. “And so I think you get to a point where you look forward to those tests, you look forward to those challenges. Him being in there and him playing at his best is really good for our offense and good for our team.”

Bruss had a solid performance at the NFL scouting combine this spring after recovering from a foot injury that held him out of the Badgers’ Las Vegas Bowl win in December.

He went one pick after Kansas City selected former UW inside linebacker Leo Chenal at No. 103 overall.

Former Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal selected by Kansas City Chiefs in third round of NFL draft