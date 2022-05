Dwight Howard is out of contract with the Los Angeles Lakers after this season and while another could very well be on the cards, it's safe to say that Howard hasn't been even close to the same player he was in his prime with the Orlando Magic. Dwight has spoken about his desire to return to the Lakers next year, but even if he does come back, it will be in the capacity of a role player and his minutes are much likelier to go down than they are to go up.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO