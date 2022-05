Isiah Pacheco may have burst out in mid-March at the NFL combine, but the now Kansas City Chiefs running back has been a known commodity around the Big Ten for several seasons. Count Cassidy Kaminski among those dialed into what the former Rutgers football standout brings to his new home in the NFL. A regional scout for the Chiefs, Kaminski was charged with evaluating the geographic region that includes Rutgers. As such, he became well acquainted with Pacheco, who was a seventh round pick of the Chiefs in last week’s NFL draft. The 2021 season was his fourth at Rutgers and Pacheco...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 22 MINUTES AGO