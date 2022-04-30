Law enforcement prepared for the return of the Pittsburgh Marathon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are amping up security for the return of the Pittsburgh Marathon this weekend.

Pittsburgh Police Commander Cristyn Zett will be the incident commander watching for safety issues during the marathon.

She said over the last year, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has worked on security plans with the fire bureau, EMS, county dispatch, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. Allegheny County police, the county sheriff's office, state police and university police will help city officers hold down posts.

"We've been working to prepare for all of the possibilities that could happen at a marathon, all the things we run into both weather-wise, nature-wise and also incidents that can happen. So, we are ready for Sunday. We are fully staffed," Zett said.

Tables are set up and tons of water and bananas arrived Friday night near the finish line on the Boulevard of the Allies. Tens of thousands of runners, walkers and spectators will be in the city for the marathon.

"It's a very great and easy course to run. I love seeing all the people now that everyone is going to be back and out supporting us," said Teak Denard, who is running in the 5k and the marathon.

"Looking forward to the experience and seeing everybody cheering everybody on, just complete strangers making sure you finish your race," said Lara Ervin, who is running in the marathon.

That sight will be something we haven't seen since before the pandemic. Many streets will be closed Saturday and Sunday.

"We have additional motorcycles out to help everybody navigate through the city," said Pittsburgh Police Commander Ray Rippole.

While participants are warming up, police are keeping an eye out for security concerns.

"We will be looking at any possibilities of any kind of security issues, any kind of threats coming up and we will be investigating those and resolving those all the way up to race time," Zett said.

Police reiterated that the marathon routes need to be clear. Vehicles that are parked on routes where "no parking" signs are posted will be towed starting Saturday night at 11 p.m.

Police said if you are going anywhere in the city on Sunday, P3R recommends going two hours ahead of your scheduled plans.