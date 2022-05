Binghamton University Softball completed the sweep against America East opponent Hartford on Sunday with a 10-2 win, bringing their season record to the .500 mark. The Bearcats led 3-1 by the 5th inning, however Hartford cut into that lead after Jordan Nastos got on base with a double to left field, followed by another double by Mara Sczecienski, which was dropped at the center field wall by one of Binghamton's outfielders, scoring Nastos.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO