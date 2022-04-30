Swap puts students in Wilkes-Barre’s top spots

Students from The Graham Academy swapped places with Wilkes-Barre officials Friday as part of World Autism Awareness Month. Pictured from left to right: Payton Power, Da’Saun Johnson, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Chief Jay Delaney, Russell Herron and Billy Norton. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — From student to mayor Russell Herron easily made the transition.

Within minutes after Herron and three other students from The Graham Academy received proclamations from Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown to mark World Autism Awareness Month, the 12th grader was making decisions from the fourth-floor executive office in City Hall.

Newly appointed Police Chief Da’Saun Johnson, who took over duties for the day from Chief Joseph Coffay, came to the mayor’s office with a question about overtime for the officers on duty for this weekend’s Cherry Blossom Festival in Kirby Park.

“So do you know how many police officers we need for the Cherry Festival,” asked Johnson, an eighth grader at the school.

Sitting in the seat Brown usually occupies, Herron thought about it and, with his left hand, scratched his chin. “Ten,” he responded and flashed both hands to reinforce his answer.

“I think that’s a good number,” Coffay reassured Herron.

Johnson looked forward to having Coffay as his assistant and made plans for the day.

“I want to help out and probably ride in a police car,” Johnson said.

The students looked forward to the trip to Wilkes-Barre and taking on their new roles. Each one reached Step 5 in their programs, having attained the required points in the categories of consideration, accountability, safety and engagement.

“They’re loving it. They’re hams that’s for sure,” said Carol McGrane, director of The Graham Academy. With two locations The Academy serves 28 school districts at its lower school in Kingston and an upper school in Luzerne.

It was the second year for the students and the city to participate in the Light It Up Blue day. Blue lights and ribbons throughout the city were on display for the month in recognition of people living with autism, their caregivers and supporters.

Brown also pointed out he wore a blue suit for the occasion.

“I like it,” Payton Power complimented Brown.

Power, an eight grade student, opened the ceremony by singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” a capella.

“She surprised us one day. She just sang for our talent show and it was a hidden talent,” McGrane said. “Kids with autism always have these secrets and we find them.”

Herron won the school design contest for the puzzle piece he created that was made into yard signs for the month. The proceeds from the sale of the signs, blue ribbons and lapel pins designed by students will be donated the Special Needs Playground Project in the city.

In addition to the proclamations Brown presented the students with white sashes imprinted with their duties: “Soloist” for Power, “Mayor” for Herron and “Chief” for Johnson and Norton.

“Wow, I cannot believe this,” Norton exclaimed upon receiving his sash.