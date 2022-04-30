ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Swap puts students in Wilkes-Barre’s top spots

By Jerry Lynott
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rWY67_0fOq79qW00
Students from The Graham Academy swapped places with Wilkes-Barre officials Friday as part of World Autism Awareness Month. Pictured from left to right: Payton Power, Da’Saun Johnson, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Chief Jay Delaney, Russell Herron and Billy Norton. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — From student to mayor Russell Herron easily made the transition.

Within minutes after Herron and three other students from The Graham Academy received proclamations from Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown to mark World Autism Awareness Month, the 12th grader was making decisions from the fourth-floor executive office in City Hall.

Newly appointed Police Chief Da’Saun Johnson, who took over duties for the day from Chief Joseph Coffay, came to the mayor’s office with a question about overtime for the officers on duty for this weekend’s Cherry Blossom Festival in Kirby Park.

“So do you know how many police officers we need for the Cherry Festival,” asked Johnson, an eighth grader at the school.

Sitting in the seat Brown usually occupies, Herron thought about it and, with his left hand, scratched his chin. “Ten,” he responded and flashed both hands to reinforce his answer.

“I think that’s a good number,” Coffay reassured Herron.

Johnson looked forward to having Coffay as his assistant and made plans for the day.

“I want to help out and probably ride in a police car,” Johnson said.

The students looked forward to the trip to Wilkes-Barre and taking on their new roles. Each one reached Step 5 in their programs, having attained the required points in the categories of consideration, accountability, safety and engagement.

“They’re loving it. They’re hams that’s for sure,” said Carol McGrane, director of The Graham Academy. With two locations The Academy serves 28 school districts at its lower school in Kingston and an upper school in Luzerne.

It was the second year for the students and the city to participate in the Light It Up Blue day. Blue lights and ribbons throughout the city were on display for the month in recognition of people living with autism, their caregivers and supporters.

Brown also pointed out he wore a blue suit for the occasion.

“I like it,” Payton Power complimented Brown.

Power, an eight grade student, opened the ceremony by singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” a capella.

“She surprised us one day. She just sang for our talent show and it was a hidden talent,” McGrane said. “Kids with autism always have these secrets and we find them.”

Herron won the school design contest for the puzzle piece he created that was made into yard signs for the month. The proceeds from the sale of the signs, blue ribbons and lapel pins designed by students will be donated the Special Needs Playground Project in the city.

In addition to the proclamations Brown presented the students with white sashes imprinted with their duties: “Soloist” for Power, “Mayor” for Herron and “Chief” for Johnson and Norton.

“Wow, I cannot believe this,” Norton exclaimed upon receiving his sash.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Wilkes-Barre adds two new paramedics to force

WILKES-BARRE — The ride along Mayor George Brown wanted to have with the city paramedics turned out to be more than he expected. With that context, Brown Tuesday welcomed two new hires to the force he praised as the best in the state. Shawn Mahon and Jason Poremba made...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes-Barre is hosting its Cherry Blossom Festival this weekend and many are thrilled to see its return. The event is held at Kirby Park in the city and it was packed Saturday afternoon with families taking advantage of all the rides and fun. There was also...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Wilkes-barre, PA
Education
City
Kingston, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
WBRE

Counties with the worst commutes in Pennsylvania

STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

City of Pittston deploys ‘The Watcher’

PITTSTON — There’s a new sheriff in the city — well, not quite, but in an effort to aid police protection and keep residents safe, Mayor Michael Lombardo has introduced “The Watcher,” a robot cop on wheels. When you first look at The Watcher, it...
PITTSTON, PA
Times Leader

Look Back: Ashley building produced ammunition, cigars and clothes

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Nestled in a residential neighborhood of Ashley, a large red brick building on Mary Street was valuable to Allied efforts in the European Theater during World War II. Barnard Aviation Equipment Company began relocating its manufacturing plant of aviation parts from...
ASHLEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#The Graham Academy
Newswatch 16

Flea market reopens in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Sunday was the first day for an annual flea market in Lackawanna County. The market at the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company had homemade items and raffle baskets. All proceeds from the raffle benefit the fire company. There were 28 vendors in all, and dozens...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Opinion: No One Likes Long Red Lights In The Poconos

The Poconos is a place with many different ethnicities, backgrounds, vocations, and titles alike. One annoying occurrence unities us together, our dislike of long red lights. This problem that people in the Poconos had the displeasure of dealing with ever since the ill-considered rapid expansion of an almost desolate landscape to one populated with strip malls, gas stations, restaurants, and shopping outlets. Making a left turn on some of these roads is the equivalent of watching paint dry for 3 mins straight, sometimes even longer. While what feels like an eternity passes with sluggish finesse. Almost everyone gets that same level of frustration when they have the light of the devil glaring into their eyes. So what is being done about it? If you live in the county of Monroe, absolutely nothing.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Plymouth Hometown Heroes Program seeks banner applications

PLYMOUTH — Borough council member Adam Morehart Saturday said like so many towns, Plymouth has its share of men and women through history who have answered the call to put their country before themselves. With that, Morehart, who manages the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1425 Home Association, announced...
PLYMOUTH, PA
Times Leader

Baker endorses Barletta in Pa. governor’s race

DALLAS — Sen. Lisa Baker Monday said Lou Barletta has been a friend and colleague of hers for nearly 25 years, and she said he has always tackled the tough issues with relentless resolve. Baker, R-Lehman Township, announced Monday that she is backing the former Hazleton mayor and U.S....
HAZLETON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Times Leader

Bratislava Boys Choir to perform in Kingston, Scranton

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. For the first time since 2014, the acclaimed Bratislava Boys Choir from Bratislava, Slovakia will return to Northeastern Pennsylvania for concerts in Kingston and Scranton. The first performance is scheduled for St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston on Wednesday,...
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Lt. Governor John Fetterman campaigns in NEPA

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The hotly contested Pennsylvania primary election is nearly two weeks away. The Lieutenant Governor and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman visited Luzerne County earlier this Saturday to drum up voter support. Support for Fetterman came in the form of nearly 200 voters packed inside a restaurant in Wilkes-Barre’s Township. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County Election Board member’s actions debated

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Speaking during last week’s Luzerne County Council meeting, Salem Township resident Claudia Glennan raised concerns about county Election Board member Alyssa Fusaro. Fusaro immediately responded during the same meeting’s public comment period, and several county council members also jumped in...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Opinion on potential defeat of Roe divides many in Pa.

WILKES-BARRE — Suzanne Beck, the CEO of the Victims Resource Center, expressed her concerns with the possible striking down of Roe v. Wade. “Abortions won’t stop, they’ll just become more dangerous,” Beck said. “More women may end up at risk, we will do whatever we can to make sure it doesn’t happen.”
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Pa. Chamber of Business & Industry names Bernstein new president and CEO

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry Board of Directors Tuesday announced Hazleton area native Luke Bernstein as its next president and CEO. A seasoned financial, government, and public policy professional with over 20 years of experience, Bernstein most recently served as executive vice president and chief operations and technology officer at Orrstown Financial Services, where he had been employed and served as corporate spokesperson since 2017.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County ethics commission needs outside attorneys

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Desperate to attract required outside attorneys, Luzerne County’s ethics commission has increased the compensation. There is urgency in filling the posts because at least three complaints that were submitted to the commission cannot be opened until independent contracted attorneys are...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy