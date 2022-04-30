ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers blast 6 homers in rout of Cubs

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5cTJ_0fOq6JYK00

Hunter Renfroe went deep twice as part of a six-homer attack, Adrian Houser pitched six shutout innings and the Milwaukee Brewers opened a three-game home series against the rival Chicago Cubs with an 11-1 romp on Friday night.

The Brewers never trailed en route to their fourth straight win, with Jace Peterson belting his first homer of the year as part of a three-run second and Andrew McCutchen hitting his second in two days in the third.

The hosts broke the game open when Christian Yelich hit his second homer of the season and Renfroe the first of his two in a three-run fifth to create a 7-0 lead.

Renfroe’s second homer, his fourth of the season, was a two-run shot that made it 9-1 in the seventh, and Willy Adames added another two-run blast, his fifth homer of the season, to cap the game’s scoring in the eighth.

Milwaukee’s six homers were its most in a game since the Brewers smacked seven in a 15-14 win over the Washington Nationals in 2019.

Renfroe finished with three RBIs.

The Peterson, McCutchen and Yelich homers all came off Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (1-2), who was gone after 4 1/3 innings, pounded for six runs and seven hits. He walked two and struck out two.

Houser (2-2) limited the Cubs to two hits in his six innings. He walked three and struck out six.

Chicago’s lone run came in the seventh on a wild pitch by the Brewers’ third pitcher, Jandel Gustave.

Renfroe, Adames and Lorenzo Cain had two hits each for the Brewers, while Renfroe, Adames and Rowdy Tellez scored twice apiece.

Alfonso Rivas had two of Chicago’s three hits. The Cubs were outhit 13-3.

The Cubs had taken two of three from the Brewers in a season-opening series in Chicago. The Cubs outscored the visitors 18-9 in those games.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
FOX 2

Cardinals are one of the most hated teams in baseball

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals are among one of the most hated teams in baseball. That is according to Twitter data pulled by BetOnline.ag. The company tracked tweets with a negative tone since Opening Day 2022. The data pulled found the Yankees are the most hated team with 6,766 negative tweets posted about them this […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Photos: Meet Mallory Edens, Daughter Of The Bucks Owner

The second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs is set to get underway. Arguably the best series of the second round will be the Boston Celtics taking on the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics are viewed by many as the favorite to win the NBA Finals, while Giannis and the Bucks are the reigning champs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Washington, IL
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Spun

Look: Baseball World Reacts To The 105.5 MPH Pitch

How fast do you think a college baseball pitcher can throw?. The answer: at least 105.5 MPH. On Sunday, Tennessee pitcher Ben Joyce recorded the fastest pitch of the college baseball season, when he reached nearly 106 MPH on the radar gun. That’s just unfair. Joyce could be a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jandel Gustave
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Adrian Houser
Person
Jace Peterson
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Homer
Person
Lorenzo Cain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#The Milwaukee Brewers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

53K+
Followers
44K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy