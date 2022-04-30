Penn State, Lackawanna alum Brisker lands in 2nd round of NFL draft with teammate Ebiketie

From Pittsburgh to Lackawanna College to Penn State, safety Jaquan Brisker is now off to the NFL. Brisker was drafted in the second round on Friday night, going 48th overall to the Chicago Bears. Gene J. Puskar | AP file photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Jaquan Brisker could be forgiven if he was feeling a little frustrated on Thursday night.

It wasn’t the fact that the Penn State and Lackawanna College product wasn’t drafted in the first round. But the standout safety had to watch as the final two picks on opening night were both players at his position — Michigan’s Daxton Hill and Georgia’s Lewis Cine.

All of that melted away on Friday. Surrounded by friends and family at a draft party, Brisker was all smiles when he was filmed taking a call from the Chicago Bears during the second round.

It was a night of celebration for a pair of players who transferred to Penn State looking for a big stage to perform on for NFL scouts.

Edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie and Brisker were drafted 10 picks apart in the second round as Ebiketie went No. 38 overall to the Atlanta Falcons before Brisker was taken by the Bears.

They gave the Nittany Lions three players drafted in the top 50 overall picks in the 2022 draft, joining wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who went in Thursday’s first round to the Washington Commanders at No. 16.

It was just the second time in Penn State history that the Lions had at least three players selected in the first two rounds in back-to-back drafts. Linebacker Micah Parsons and edge rusher Jayson Oweh were first-rounders in 2021, joined by tight end Pat Freiermuth in the second round.

The last time it happened was in the 1995 and 1996 drafts.

The banner 1995 draft saw three Lions go in the top 10 overall in running back Ki-Jana Carter, quarterback Kerry Collins and tight end Kyle Brady. In 1996, offensive linemen Jeff Hartings and Andre Johnson went in the first round with wideout Bobby Engram in the second.

The party got started early on Friday night with Ebiketie going with the sixth pick of the second round to Atlanta.

Not a bad result for a player who showed strong potential in four years at Temple but really broke out in 2021 with the Lions. Ebiketie led the team in sacks and tackles for loss and was one of the top defensive ends in the Big Ten, measuring up against a pair of first-rounders in Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and Purdue’s George Karlaftis.

“We are extremely happy for (Ebiketie) to have earned this opportunity with the Atlanta Falcons,” Penn State coach James Franklin said through the school. “When people talk about player development, he is one of the first guys that comes to my mind. He arrived in Happy Valley as a talented player with collegiate experience; however, his willingness to buy into our system and culture really allowed him to take his game to the next level.”

Brisker took a slightly different route to the draft, playing for two years for coach Mark Duda and Lackawanna, helping the Falcons maintain their reputation as one of the nation’s top junior college programs.

He emerged during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season and, along with Dotson, elected to return to Penn State in 2021 to help raise his stock.

Brisker accomplished that from the very first game, picking off a fourth-down pass near the goal line to help seal an upset of Wisconsin on the road. The Pittsburgh native had 64 tackles, 5.5 for loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery while establishing himself as a force against the run and the pass.

“The Chicago Bears just drafted a tremendous athlete and leader in Jaquan Brisker, who will make an immediate impact on their organization,” Franklin said. “He is a ball hawk who puts himself in position to consistently make big plays through his preparation, toughness, and the physical nature he brings to the secondary.”

Penn State has several more players hoping to hear their names called on Saturday as the draft concludes with rounds four through seven.

Tackle Rasheed Walker, linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, edge rusher Jesse Luketa and punter Jordan Stout are among those in the mix.