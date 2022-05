A Democrat scored an upset on Tuesday in a Michigan state House race for the first time in nearly three decades. Democrat Carol Glanville beat out Republican Robert Regan to represent the state's 74th District, winning roughly 51.7% of the vote, while Regan won only 40%, according to MLive. In 2020, incumbent Republican won Mark Huizenga won the seat by more than 26%. Trump won the district by 16 percentage points.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO