The Enzweiler Building Institute of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) recently conferred certificates at its graduation ceremony. Thirty-four skilled tradespeople graduated from the institute during commencement for the 2021-2022 school year. The ceremony was highlighted by a presentation by Greg Zick, associate vice president of workforce development for the National Association of Home Builders. Shad Sletto, director of real estate services for Al. Neyer and BIA vice president served as speaker at the event. Drees Homes was the graduation sponsor for the evening.

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO